Preview: Arizona at Michigan

Arizona didn’t miss a beat in its first game at No. 1 and the level of competition gets raised a few notches when it visits No. 25 Michigan on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats hammered New Mexico State 74-48 on Wednesday, but they face a Michigan team that has won 20 straight games at home against non-conference opponents and had a week to prepare for them. The key battle could be inside between Arizona’s 6-9 freshman Aaron Gordon and 6-10 sophomore Mitch McGary of Michigan.

The Wolverines followed up a loss at Duke by beating Houston Baptist by 54 last Saturday, recording a season-high 26 assists in the process. Michigan’s only two upperclassmen play up front and Arizona is young in the backcourt as well, except for their leading scorer, junior Nick Johnson. Michigan is averaging more than 80 points and the Wildcats have held six of 10 opponents under 60, beating San Diego State 69-60 in their only true road game.

TV: Noon ET, CBS

ABOUT ARIZONA (10-0): The Wildcats have dominated inside, boasting a plus-14.3 rebounding margin and 29 more blocks than their opponents while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and allowing 36.4 percent by the opposition. Johnson averages 15.7 points and shoots 50 percent from the field and 6-8 forward Brandon Ashley is contributing 12.3 points and making 61 percent for his shots. Gordon, one of the most heralded first-year players in the country, has scored in double figures each of the last eight games with four double-doubles.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-3): The Wolverines will have to continue their production from behind the 3-point line, where they have averaged 9.44 made 3s per contest on 38.6 percent shooting. McGary, who struggled with a back injury earlier this season, is averaging 10.6 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last five contests and matched a career high with six assists against Houston Baptist. Nik Stauskas leads Michigan at 18.9 points per game while draining half of his 48 attempts from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. The only place Arizona has struggled is at the free-throw line, where it has made only 66 percent.

2. Michigan is 24-0 when scoring 80 points or more since John Beilein took over as coach in 2007-08.

3. Arizona leads the all time series 6-2 and has not played in a Big Ten venue since visiting Michigan State in 2001.

PREDICTION: Michigan 82, Arizona 78