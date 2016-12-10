Preview: Arizona at Missouri

Arizona has been tested in its early-season schedule but has yet to face the challenge of playing on an opponent’s home court. That changes Saturday, when the 20th-ranked Wildcats travel to face Missouri.

Venturing outside McKale Center hasn’t been terribly kind to the Wildcats, who are 2-2 in neutral settings - with losses to Butler and Gonzaga in their last two trips away from home. Arizona got back on track with a 79-57 win over UC Irvine on Wednesday behind 18 points apiece from big men Lauri Markkanen and Dusan Ristic. Missouri is coming off back-to-back wins, including an 81-55 rout of Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday in which it dominated the second half after leading by just one point at the break. The Tigers have not won three straight since Dec. 1-9, 2015.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARIZONA (7-2): The Wildcats have had to adjust their rotation with point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright sidelined with a high-ankle sprain, leaving them with a limited bench. The backbone of that rotation is a trio of freshmen in Rawle Alkins (11.8 points), Kobi Simmons (11.3) and Markkanen (17.8, 7.2 rebounds). Ristic (9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds) combines with Markkanen to give the Wildcats two 7-footers, and the latter can stretch the defense as he shoots a team-best 46.3 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-3): The Tigers have won four of five, with an embarrassing loss to North Carolina Central marring an otherwise solid stretch for one of the nation’s youngest teams. Missouri’s improvement over coach Kim Anderson’s first two years is evident despite the fact nine of the team’s top 10 scorers are freshmen or sophomores. Freshman Frankie Hughes (14 points) leads the way, but sophomore Kevin Puryear (12.5, 6.4 rebounds) topped the team with 19 points against Miami (Ohio) and senior forward Russell Woods (7.5, 5.6) is coming off his first career double-double with 15 points and 10 boards.

TIP-INS

1. After going 72 games without a double-double to start his career, Ristic has two in his last seven contests.

2. Missouri holds opponents to 23.7 percent from 3-point range – the best mark in the nation.

3. Missouri has reset its season high for rebounds in consecutive games with 44 against Western Kentucky and 50 against Miami (Ohio), while Arizona ranks 10th nationally holding opponents to 26.7 boards per game.

PREDICTION: Arizona 74, Missouri 62