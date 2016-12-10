No. 20 Arizona uses 3-point shot to rout Missouri

Arizona is known for its size and athleticism, not for its 3-point shooting.

Try telling that to Missouri.

Freshman guards Rawle Alkins and Kobi Simmons each scored a career-high 19 points as the 20th-ranked Wildcats used the 3-point shot and a 21-0 run in the second half to beat Missouri 79-60 on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

Simmons made 3 of 6 3-point shots and Alkins was 4 of 7 from behind the arc while pulling down nine rebounds. They each bested their previous career high by a point.

"Rawle works hard at it every day. He's the same every day," said Arizona coach coach Sean Miller. "His work ethic is phenomenal. His process reminds me of an older player who just knows what he's supposed to do."

Arizona (8-2) took advantage of a frequent Missouri zone, hitting a season-high 13 of 24 shots from 3-point range. Point guard Kadeem Allen scored 14 points for Arizona, making four 3-pointers, one more than he had all season.

With freshman forward and leading scorer Lauri Markkanen in foul trouble and scoring just eight points, the Wildcats needed their freshmen to step up for a team that had only seven scholarship players available.

"You talk about two freshmen playing their first true road game of their careers, I think it says a lot about who they are," Miller said.

The Tigers (5-4) lost their 15th consecutive game against a ranked opponent. Forward Kevin Puryear led Missouri with 11 points. Guard Frankie Hughes added 10 points but was 2 of 13 from the field.

The Tigers, who shoot just 41.1 percent from the field and under 30 percent from 3-point range, were 18 of 55 (32.7 percent) and 4 of 18 vs. Arizona.

"We can't continue to shoot the ball like we have," said Missouri coach Kim Anderson. "We can't do it ... "I don't mind shooting threes, but we can't go 4 of 18. We're better shooters than that."

Missouri trailed by five at halftime, got within four and were down only 50-45 with 13:23 to go before the Wildcats put together their 21-point run. The Tigers missed 13 consecutive shots and went scoreless for nearly seven minutes while Arizona drained five 3-point shots, including two each from Alkins and Simmons.

Missouri, facing a size deficit up front, used various zones -- trying to "junk it up," according to Anderson -- against Arizona, which entered as a modest 3-point shooting team, making 5.3 per game and shooting 36.6 percent.

It was an uphill battle all the way for the Tigers. They made just two of their first 15 shots and fell behind 25-8 about halfway through the first half. But the Wildcats became sloppy, committing nine first-half turnovers while four players picked up two fouls.

The Tigers finished on a 7-0 run to cut their halftime deficit to 41-36, thanks in part to an 11-2 scoring edge at the free throw line.

"We certainly fouled too much and that was on us," Miller said. "A lot of our fouls are happening because we have inexperienced players. They're taking a tough shot and turning it into two free throws. ...

"That's just a lack of discipline and experience on our part. That's the biggest thing we take from this game -- the importance of not fouling. That's going to make us a much better defensive team."

NOTES: Arizona G Allonzo Trier has not played this season due to unspecified eligibility issues. He traveled with the team to Los Angeles last week but was not on this trip because of final exams, according to school officials. ... Missouri G Terrence Phillips is the younger brother of former Arizona signee Brandon Jennings, who never played for the Wildcats, deciding instead to immediately turn pro. Phillips took an elbow to the head with 8:04 left and did not return. ... This was Arizona's first true road game of the season and its first time ever playing in Columbia, Mo. ... Missouri freshman C Reed Nikko missed his fourth game because of a sprained ankle. ... Arizona G Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who has missed three games, could be out until late January with a high ankle sprain.