Preview: Arizona at Oregon

Many of the key players are gone, but Arizona is surely aware of the loss it suffered at Oregon last season and the No. 6 Wildcats will try to avoid a repeat in the Pac-12 game Thursday in Eugene, Ore. Arizona was ranked No. 3 when it visited the forest floor last March, went cold down the stretch and lost 64-57. Both teams warmed up for this game with double-digit victories in their conference openers last weekend.

Oregon guard Joseph Young leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.1 points and is one of the few Ducks with experience against Arizona, reaching double figures in scoring in both meetings last season. He’s coming off a 27-point effort against Oregon State, his second-highest scoring game of the season, but should find it tougher to score against the third-best defense in the Pac-12. Arizona leading scorer Stanley Johnson had 13 points and 13 rebounds in the upset loss Dec. 23 against UNLV, but the number hasn’t been completely unlucky as he came back with 13 points in Sunday’s victory against Arizona State.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA (13-1, 1-0 Pac-12): The Wildcats tweaked their starting lineup Sunday and moved Elliott Pitts and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson into the starting lineup in place of Johnson and Gabe York. The strong performance by the Wildcats suggests coach Sean Miller will likely stick with the same starting unit against Oregon. The moved seemed to especially spark Hollis-Jefferson, the second-best NBA prospect on the team behind Johnson, as he finished with 13 points and eight rebounds after combining for nine of each in the previous two games.

ABOUT OREGON (11-3, 1-0): Jordan Bell has emerged as defensive stalwart for the Ducks and has pulled within three blocked shots of the school record for a season. Bell, a 6-8 freshman forward, is equally adept at getting his hands in the passing lane and deflecting balls, which leads to fast-break opportunities for the highest-scoring team in the Pac-12. Bell has done most of his damage against weaker teams, however.

TIP-INS

1. The Ducks have made 33 more 3-pointers than the Wildcats this season.

2. Oregon has won eight consecutive overtime games.

3. Young is one of three players in the nation averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.

PREDICTION: Arizona 82, Oregon 76