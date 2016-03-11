Preview: Oregon vs. Arizona

Oregon and Arizona have developed one of the hottest rivalries in the Pac-12 and they’ll continue it Friday when the top-seeded Ducks meet the No. 4 Wildcats in the semifinals of the conference tournament in Las Vegas. Arizona crushed Oregon in the Pac-12 title game last season, 80-52, but it was the Ducks who came back this season and ended the Wildcats’ nation-leading 49-game home-winning streak with an 83-75 win on Jan 28.

The matchup in the middle between Chris Boucher of Oregon and Ryan Anderson of Arizona should be one to follow on both ends of the floor. Boucher, a 6-10 senior in his first season with the Ducks, is a versatile forward who became the first Pac-12 player to accumulate 100 blocked shots and 30 3-pointers in a season. He had 19 points and 11 rebounds in an 83-77 victory over eighth-seeded Washington in the quarterfinals Thursday. Anderson, a 6-9 senior forward who’s also in his first season in the Pac-12, produced a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds in an 82-78 quarterfinal win over No. 5 Colorado and delivered 22 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Oregon earlier this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT OREGON (26-6): Dillon Brooks also played well when these teams met in January, scoring 24 points to lead all scorers. He hasn’t shot the ball as well over the last three weeks, but the Ducks have plenty of other options, most notably fellow 6-6 wing Elgin Cook, who joined Boucher with 19 points in Thursday’s win against Colorado. Tyler Dorsey is also playing well of late, but the Ducks are hoping to get more from their bench and top reserve Dwayne Benjamin, who scored 15 points against Arizona earlier this season, but has reached double figures in three of 11 games since.

ABOUT ARIZONA (25-7): A big difference for the Wildcats in their rematch against Oregon will be the presence of freshman wing Allonzo Trier, who missed the earlier meeting against the Ducks with a broken hand. Trier came into the tournament third on the team in scoring at 14.6 points and then put up 23 points against Colorado. Arizona shooting guard Gabe York will also earn a lot of attention after scoring 18 points in the home loss to the Ducks, converting 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona avenged conference losses the second time around this season against USC, UCLA, California and Colorado, and will get its first chance against Oregon in the semifinals.

2. Arizona C Kaleb Tarczewski won his 110th game with the Wildcats on Thursday, becoming the winningest player in program history.

3. Oregon owns a 41-24 edge in offensive rebounds over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Arizona 79, Oregon 75