Allonzo Trier has returned just in time for fifth-ranked Arizona, which heads into Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown against No. 13 Oregon in Eugene riding a 15-game winning streak. The dynamic Trier is playing in his fifth game this season but has already proven to be a difference-maker for the Wildcats, who hold a one-game lead in the Pac-12 race over the Ducks.

Trier, a sophomore guard who missed the season’s first 19 games while serving a PED-related suspension, scored 18 points in Thursday’s 71-54 win over Oregon State and has averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists off the bench in four games since his return. “He gives them depth and an experienced perimeter player,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told reporters. “He gives them another weapon. We are going to have our work cut out for us because I don’t know how we are going to get them slowed down. They have always been good on defense and they are a good offensive team this year.” The Wildcats will be facing a sellout crowd in Eugene, where the Ducks extended their home winning streak to 39 games with Thursday’s come-from-behind 71-70 victory over Arizona State. Forward Dillon Brooks, averaging a team-high 15.8 points in league play, scored Oregon’s final 12 points as the Ducks avoided their second straight loss.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ARIZONA (21-2, 10-0 Pac-12): Trier has drawn the headlines in recent weeks, but the Wildcats’ most valuable player has been 7-foot freshman Lauri Markkanen, who averages 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc. “Markkanen is a great player who can shoot it and handle it,” Brooks told reporters. “We have to take the match-up to our hearts and take it personal.” The native of Finland is one of three freshmen in coach Sean Miller’s starting lineup along with guards Kobi Simmons and Rawle Alkins, who combined for 17 points in Thursday’s win over Oregon State.

ABOUT OREGON (20-3, 9-1): Brooks bounced back from a quiet outing in last week’s loss to Colorado with 27 points and six rebounds against Arizona State, while forward Jordan Bell added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. The Ducks are known for their imposing frontline duo of Bell and 6-10 Chris Boucher but also boast a formidable backcourt led by Dylan Ennis, Tyler Dorsey and freshman point guard Payton Pritchard, who is averaging 8.9 points in league play. Dorsey has been mired in a mini shooting slump but finished with 11 points in Thursday’s win over the Sun Devils.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona leads the all-time series, 49-28, but Oregon has won the last two meetings.

2. The Ducks ended Arizona's 49-game home winning streak with an 83-75 win at the McKale Center last season.

3. Oregon is 20-3 for the first time since the 1937-38 season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 74, Oregon 71