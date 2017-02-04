No. 13 Ducks use 3-point barrage to rout No. 5 Wildcats

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon celebrated the NCAA's longest home winning streak in style.

Sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey scored 23 points as the 13th-ranked moved into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 with a 85-58 win over fifth-ranked Arizona on Saturday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.

After Kansas had its 51-game home winning streak snapped earlier in the day, Oregon's 40 straight home wins are the most in the nation.

Junior forward Dillon Brooks added 18 points as Oregon shot 65.2 percent from the field and made 16 3-pointers.

"That is the best game we have played in my three years here," Brooks said. "Guys were focused and confident in their shots. We hit 16 3-pointers."

Guard Casey Benson scored 13 points and center Chris Boucher added 12 as Oregon built its lead to 37 points.

"It was getting ridiculous," Brooks said. "Guys were feeding off each other. One guy got hot and then another guy got hot and in this game five or six guys got hot."

The Ducks (21-3) tied the Wildcats (21-3) for first place in the conference at 10-1 and hold the tiebreaker because the teams only play once in the regular season this year.

"I told the guys before the game we had to win or it was over," Ducks coach Dana Altman said of Oregon's hope of repeating as conference champions. "We still have our work cut out for us."

Oregon shot 59.1 percent from the field before making 17 of 24 in the second half. The Ducks shot 64 percent on 3-pointers and had 26 assists on 30 field goals.

Guard Rawle Alkins scored 16 points to lead Arizona (21-3), which shot 42.6 percent from the field and made 5 of 17 3-pointers.

"Oregon was terrific," Arizona coach Sean Miller said. "I don't know many teams that could have beat them the way they played today."

Center Dusan Ristic added 12 points along with guard Allonzo Trier for Arizona, which committed 13 turnovers that led to 30 points for Oregon.

Oregon made 10 3-pointers in the first half to take a 38-18 lead at halftime.

Brooks made a 3-pointer and Dorsey made three straight 3-pointers as Oregon went ahead 19-6. Trier followed with a 3-pointer for Arizona and forward Lauri Markkanen scored to get the Wildcats within 19-11.

Oregon scored the next 19 points as Benson hit three 3-pointers to push the lead to 36-11. Arizona scored 11 straight points bridging the end of the first half and opening minutes of the second half to cut it to 38-22.

Dorsey hit a 3-pointer and Brooks hit two long range shots as the lead grew to 47-26. Brooks dunked and Jordan Bell followed with a basket and Dorsey hit a 3-pointer to put Oregon up 54-26.

NOTES: The game was delayed nearly five minutes after Oregon's first basket when the students threw a powder on the court. ... At 10-1, Oregon is off to its best start in conference play since 1938-39 when it started 11-1 in the Pacific Coast Conference. ... In the past seven seasons, Arizona has the best record during the second half of Pac-12 play at 42-14 and Oregon is next at 40-16. ... Arizona, which won 96-85 at then-No. 3 UCLA last month, played at two Top 15 teams on the road in conference play for the first time since 2007.