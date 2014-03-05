Preview: Arizona at Oregon State

With Arizona fresh off clinching the Pac-12 regular-season title, Oregon State may be catching the No. 3 team in the country at the right time when it hosts the Wildcats on Wednesday. While Arizona wants to stay sharp as it vies for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Beavers can finish .500 or better in conference play for the first time since 1992-93 with victories in their last two games, and impress the NIT selection committee in the process.

Since improving to 5-4 in the Pac-12 with a 71-67 victory over UCLA on Feb. 2, Oregon State has lost five of its last seven following a 74-69 setback to the Bruins on Sunday, with the victories coming against USC and Washington State - the only teams below it in the conference standings. Arizona defeated Stanford 79-66 on Sunday for its fourth straight victory and second Pac-12 regular-season title in five seasons under Sean Miller, but the coach told the crowd afterward “the season is far from over. Let’s hope this is the beginning of a long, long run.” The Wildcats have defeated the Beavers six straight times, including 76-54 on Feb. 9.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ARIZONA (27-2, 14-2 Pac-12): A pair of Wildcats may have played their final home game Sunday, although neither is a senior. Freshman forward Aaron Gordon (12.2 points, team-best eight rebounds) and junior guard Nick Johnson (team-high average of 16 points) are expected to declare for the NBA draft in June, but Miller isn’t worried about that right now. “The agreement that we have right now is to focus on the task at hand,” Miller told reporters. “Part of what’s going to help these guys get what they want individually is to be on a spectacular team. (The) Pac-12 championship is part of that path.”

ABOUT OREGON STATE (15-13, 7-9): As the Beavers continue their pursuit of a postseason bid, the outstanding career of senior guard Roberto Nelson is winding down. Nelson leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.6 points per game while averaging 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds, and scored 23 points against UCLA to snap a five-game stretch in which he failed to reach 20. Senior Devon Collier (13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds) is second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 60.8.

TIP-INS

1. Nelson needs 35 points to pass A.C. Green (1,694) for fourth on Oregon State’s all-time list. Gary Payton is first with 2,172 points.

2. Arizona is third in the country in rebounding margin at plus-9.2

3. The Wildcats are fifth in the nation in points allowed at 58.2 per game and are on pace to lead the Pac-12 for the first time since joining the conference in 1978.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 59, Arizona 58