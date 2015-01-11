Preview: Arizona at Oregon State

Sixth-ranked Arizona seems to have rebounded well from its first loss, starting out the Pac-12season with a pair of victories by an average of 21 points. Now theWildcats head to Corvallis on Sunday night to take on an Oregon Statesquad that is trying to get things together after dropping two of itslast four contests. The Beavers are 9-0 at home this season, though,and could make a big statement by knocking off the Wildcats.

Bothteams are solid defensively, holding their opponents to less than 60points per game and 38.7 percent shooting from the field. But the biggestdifference is Arizona’s offense, which is scoring 10 points more thanthe Beavers per game at 76.3. Freshman Stanley Johnson leads the wayfor the Wildcats with 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest,though Arizona has six different players averaging at least 8.5points an outing.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ARIZONA (14-1, 2-0 Pac-12):As good as Arizona has been the last few years, road games have beena problem at times, especially with so many young players filling upthe Wildcats rotation. But this year’s team may have learned a bit ofa lesson about how to win away from home as shown by Friday’s victory over Oregon that snapped a two-game losing streak to the Ducks inEugene, which bodes well for the team going forward. “Definitelyroad games in the Pac-12 are tough,” Arizona center Kaleb Tarczewskitold the Arizona Daily Star. “Those two games before break (a winat UTEP and a loss at UNLV) really helped us weather the storm.”

ABOUT OREGON STATE (10-4, 1-1):The Beavers have struggled at times lately and the team’s players aretaking the blame for the losses themselves rather than using theexcuse of tough competition. Heading into a matchup with Arizona,Oregon State is focusing on doing what it does best, feeling thatplaying its best will be enough, no matter what opponent its facing.“I think it’s just us knowing we can come out and do it,” forward Victor Robbins told the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “A lot of ourgames, I think it’s more us than the opponent. We’ve got to come inwith the mentality that we can come out and play. When we do that, weplay fine.”

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State’s last win over atop 10 team came in March 2000, when the Beavers upset No. 3Arizona.

2. Arizona G Elliott Pitts missedmost of the second half against Oregon on Friday with a hand injury, butx-rays were negative and he is expected to play.

3. Along with his team-highaverages in scoring (12.4) and rebounding (8.1), Beavers G GaryPayton II entered Saturday leading the Pac-12 and tied for fourth in the nation insteals with three per game.

PREDICTION: Arizona 82, OregonState 71