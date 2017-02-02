Preview: Arizona at Oregon State

Fifth-ranked Arizona is on quite a roll, having won 14straight games to grab the top spot in the Pac-12 standings midway through the conference season. A huge showdownlooms Saturday against second-place Oregon, but the visiting Wildcats first will have toguard against overlooking cellar-dwelling Oregon State on Thursday.

The eye-opening win during Arizona’s current run came on Jan. 21, when it went on the road and thumped then-No. 3 UCLA96-85. Coach Sean Miller’s team returned home to defeat Washington State and Washington but struggled more than expected against the two sub-.500conference rivals. “All of a sudden, we’re a little bit further ahead ofourselves,” Miller told reporters earlier this week. “A lot of people (were) saying greatthings, (but) watching our effort level, our consistency, our togetherness, weweren’t near where we were coming (into those games). We have to get that backto have great success in the second half of the Pac-12.” The Beavers,meanwhile, have dropped nine straight games and, as of Wednesday, were one of onlythree teams in the seven major conferences without a league win.

ABOUT ARIZONA (20-2, 9-0 Pac-12): Allonzo Trier has played three games since returning from aperformance-enhancing drug suspension and has averaged 13.7 points, 5.7rebounds and 4.7 assists off the bench. Seven-foot freshman forward LauriMarkkanen continues to lead the team with 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds percontest while center Dusan Ristic (11.9 points) and guards Kobi Simmons (11.8),Rawle Alkins (11.7) and Kadeem Allen (10.1) also have double-digit averages.Meanwhile, the Wildcats have been stout at the other end of the floor as well,surrendering 63.1 points per game while limiting opponents to 40.1 percent shooting.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-18, 0-9): It’s been nothingshort a struggle for the Beavers, whose nine straight losses have come by anaverage of 15.9 points. Leading scorer Tres Tinkle (20.2 points, 8.3 rebounds)has missed the last 16 games with a broken wrist while reserve Cheikh N’Diaye (3.6, 2.2) has sat out the last 13 contests witha shoulder injury. Of the healthy players, Stephen Thompson Jr. (17.1points), Drew Eubanks (14.9, 8.5 rebounds) and Jaquori McLaughlin(11.5 points) have been leading the way.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona holds a commanding 60-21 seriesadvantage, but Oregon State won the last meeting in Corvallis, prevailing 58-56over the then-No. 7 Wildcats on Jan. 11, 2015.

2. Arizona’s two losses have come against Butler (69-65)and current No. 1-ranked Gonzaga (69-62) in neutral-site contests.

3. Thompson has totaled 58 points over his lasttwo games, including a career-high 30 in an 86-78 loss at Utah on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Arizona 79, Oregon State 65