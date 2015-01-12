Late hoop lifts Oregon State to upset of Arizona

First-year Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle earned a signature victory Sunday night the likes of which the program last saw nearly 15 years ago.

The Beavers upset No. 7 Arizona 58-56 Sunday, thanks to guard Langston Morris-Walker driving the lane for the winning points with 26 seconds left. When the Wildcats missed their final shot, the crowd at Gill Coliseum poured out of the stands in celebration.

“They all came out and rushed the court,” Morris-Walker said. “It was amazing.”

Oregon State (11-4, 2-1 Pac-12) last defeated a top-10 team on March 2, 2000, a 70-69 decision over third-ranked Arizona.

“What can I say?” Tinkle said to open his postgame press conference. “They showed unbelievable toughness and resiliency from start to finish.”

Arizona point guard T.J. McConnell attempted to tie the game on the final possession, but his leaning 10-footer off the glass went off the rim. Wildcats forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson grabbed the rebound, but time ran out before he could get off a shot.

The Beavers followed a stifling defensive effort in the first half with hot shooting in the second half, when they made 11 of 17 shots from the field and got to the line 17 times. Morris-Walker led Oregon State with 12 points; he also had eight rebounds.

Neither team led by more than four points, and the game featured 20 lead changes and 15 ties, including at 56-all after Hollis-Jefferson made one of two free throws with 49.9 seconds left. Morris-Walker scored the winning points on the next possession. The lane opened up as he drove from the right for an easy layup.

“I knew they were kind of in panic mode and scrambling mode, so I just took advantage,” Morris-Walker said.

Oregon State guard Gary Payton II added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Hollis-Jefferson led the Wildcats (14-2, 2-1) with 14 points, making 10 of 13 fouls shots. McConnell had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Arizona was ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 for 29 consecutive weeks, a streak that likely will end Monday.

“In the second half, we could not get a stop,” Wildcats coach Sean Miller said. “If we had been able to get a stop, we would have won the game. They just picked on individual defenders, and we had a couple of guys had really bad, bad nights defensively. They just couldn’t guard their man.”

The Beavers improved to 10-0 at Gill Coliseum this season, matching their best home start since 1999.

Often using four guards and a stifling 2-3 zone defense, Oregon State was able to cut off Arizona’s transition attack and turn the game into a half-court grind. The Beavers also were able to outrebound the bigger Wildcats, 32-26, and they didn’t allow 7-footer Kaleb Tarczewski to grab one rebound in 23 minutes.

It was an overall balanced effort from Oregon State, including nine points from forward Olaf Schaftenaar (all on 3-point shots), eight from forward Victor Robbins (including a spinning jumper after Arizona took its biggest lead at 45-41) and seven from Malcolm Duvivier, whose three-point play with 1:33 to go gave Oregon State a 56-52 edge.

“They deserve all the credit in the world,” Miller said. “We didn’t deserve to win the game.”

Tinkle, who spent the previous eight seasons as the head coach of Montana, took over an Oregon State program that lost its top five scorers from a 16-16 team. He is rebuilding around a defense-first mentality.

“That’s the No. 1 thing,” Robbins said. “That’s the thing we’ve talked about this year -- picking up the defense. It’s been working for us, just being able to grind out defense and getting stops the whole game. As you can see, we can guard anybody if we play hard.”

Oregon State used a 7-0 run to take a 14-10 lead at the 9:08 mark of the first half. The Wildcats went almost six minutes without a basket before McConnell, attempting to throw a pass near the rim, had the ball go in to end the home team’s run with 7:50 to go.

The Beavers held the Wildcats to 26.1 percent shooting (6-for-23) in the first half but still trailed 21-20 at the break because of Arizona’s edge at the free-throw line. The Wildcats were 8-for-10 on first-half foul shots; Oregon State had no attempts.

Overall, Arizona made 18 of 27 free throws, while Oregon State hit 13 of 17.

NOTES: Arizona started Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Stanley Johnson on the wings for the second consecutive game. ... Oregon State wore all orange, down to its shoes and shocks. ... Former Arizona All-America F Sean Elliott called the game as an analyst for FOX Sports 1. His former Pac-10 rival, Oregon State G Gary Payton, the father of Beavers junior G Gary Payton II, joined the telecast in the first half. ... Payton II, who entered the game fourth nationally in steals and the Pac-12 leader at 2.9 per game, had two steals vs. Arizona, his eighth consecutive game with multiple thefts.