No. 5 Arizona responds after trailing at halftime

The table is set.

Fifth-ranked Arizona warmed up for Saturday's Pac-12 showdown at second-place Oregon with a 71-54 victory Thursday against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., although it took the Wildcats until the second half to get hot.

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier scored a season-high 18 points to help the Wildcats put away a team that has yet to post a conference victory.

Trier, playing his fourth game after missing the first 19 because of an NCAA suspension, scored 11 points after halftime. Center Dusan Ristic was the only other Wildcats player in double figures with 10 points.

Arizona won its 15th consecutive game and is off to its best start in conference play since the 1997-98 season.

"On the road, it isn't easy," Wildcats coach Sean Miller said.

"We didn't expect it to be easy. We talked a lot about that before the game started. Oregon State in the last two games they played, they really scored the ball a lot easier and were playing with a renewed sense of confidence."

Arizona (21-2, 10-0 Pac-12) remained unblemished in the conference, while Oregon State (4-19, 0-10) keeps searching for its first league win. The Wildcats' game at Oregon is one of the league's marquee matchups.

"It's a big one," Miller said.

"It's not different than when we were in L.A. (and beat UCLA). When you play a team as a good as Oregon and UCLA on their homecourt, your team has to be at its very best. And that's our challenge. We're going to have to be at our best.

"It's exciting. There is a lot at stake. These are the types of games you want to be in."

Oregon State shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and took a 29-27 advantage, the first time it has led at halftime in Pac-12 play.

Trier's aggressive drives helped fuel a 14-0 run early in the second half as Arizona took control. The Wildcats led 46-34 with 14:04 to go on forward Lauri Markkanen's three free throws to cap the run while the Beavers went scoreless for nearly six minutes.

"Tough second half,'' Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. "I was really proud of the way our guys came out in the first half and executed the game plan and really battled. I thought we caused some frustration. A very, very good team exposed our deficiencies in the second half.''

Markkanen, the team's leading scorer at 16.8 points per game, failed to reach double digits for only the second time this season, tying his season low with eight points.

Oregon State guard Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a team-high 16 points. Post player Drew Eubanks battled foul trouble to score 12 points in 23 minutes. Center Gligorije Rakocevic tied his season high with 12 points.

Arizona, which was 9 of 26 from the field in the first half, was 14 of 26 after the break.

NOTES: The Arizona Board of Regents approved a contract extension and raise for coach Sean Miller. The contract will run through May 2022 and his annual salary will rise to $2.9 million. He also will receive more shares in a retention bonus that was set up in 2014 by an private, anonymous donor. That fund is estimated at more than $5 million at current value, according to USA Today. ... This was the only regular-season meeting. ... Oregon State F Tres Tinkle, averaging 20.2 points, hasn't played since the sixth game of the season because of a wrist injury. He won't play Saturday against Arizona State and might miss the rest of the season.