Preview: Arizona at San Diego State

Two of the top programs out West wage an early season battle when No. 5 Arizona visits San Diego State on Thursday. The Wildcats have rolled to victories over Cal Poly and Long Beach State and the Aztecs figure to provide a severe test with their raucous home-court atmosphere. “We want to make the NCAA tournament,” San Diego State coach Steve Fisher said. “If you win a game like this, we will have a resume builder for the tournament.”

Arizona’s last visit to San Diego State – a 63-46 defeat in the 2009-10 season – still haunts Wildcats coach Sean Miller. “There is no doubt that it will be one of our most difficult games that we play this season,” Miller said. “The last time we went to San Diego State was my first year (at Arizona), and that was probably as big of a whooping as I had ever since I was in about second grade.” San Diego State routed UC Riverside 77-41 in its opener with senior point guard Xavier Thames leading the way with 15 points.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-0): Freshman forward Aaron Gordon averaged 13.5 points and 10 rebounds in his first two games and was named to the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 on Tuesday. The highly regarded Gordon is likely off to the NBA after this season and is interested in refining his game while trying to lead the Wildcats to the Final Four. “I came to Arizona to work on my jumper and I’ll keep shooting,” said Gordon, who is 11-of-19 from the field. “If I’m open, I’ll shoot it.”

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (1-0): Senior forward Josh Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds against UC Riverside in his first game since transferring from Tulane. Davis had 19 double-doubles while averaging 17.6 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Green Wave last season and sees the Arizona game as a showcase for himself and his teammates. “I feel like it’s an opportunity for us to show who we are as a team, as well as get better against good competition,” Davis said. “So we’re looking forward to this game.”

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has a dominating 21-7 series lead and edged the Aztecs 68-67 last season on a neutral floor in Honolulu.

2. San Diego State has won 11 of its last 12 meetings against Pac-12 programs.

3. The Wildcats held their first two opponents to an average of 59.5 points on 31.6 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Arizona 66, San Diego State 61