Arizona 69, San Diego State 60
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
#Intel
November 15, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Arizona 69, San Diego State 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 5 Arizona 69, San Diego State 60: Nick Johnson scored 23 points as the Wildcats notched an impressive road victory over the Aztecs.

Aaron Gordon added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Arizona (3-0). The Wildcats collected 13 offensive rebounds while controlling the boards by a 39-28 margin.

JJ O’Brien and Xavier Thames scored 19 apiece for San Diego State (1-1). Winston Shepard added 12 points for the Aztecs, who shot just 36 percent from the field.

Arizona possessed a 56-42 lead after a dunk by Kaleb Tarczewski with 8:43 to play, but San Diego State roared back and pulled within 62-58 on Thames’ layup with 1:52 remaining. Gordon’s dunk made it a six-point edge and Johnson hit four free throws in the final 39 seconds to help the Wildcats protect the lead.

Gordon had 12 first-half points on 5-of-5 shooting as the Wildcats controlled play and led by 11 at the break. Arizona had a 19-8 edge on the boards over the first 20 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wildcats G T.J. McConnell had six assists and has recorded six or more in all three games. … The loss was only the second for the Aztecs in their last 13 games against Pac-12 programs. … Gordon is the son of Eddy Gordon, a former San Diego State standout in the early 1980s.

