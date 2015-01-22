Preview: Arizona at Stanford

Four days after knocking off the reigning national champions, No. 25 Stanford goes for another marquee victory when it hosts seventh-ranked Arizona on Thursday in a matchup of first-place teams in the Pac-12 Conference. The Cardinal have won seven of their last eight and stretched their winning streak to three games by dismantling Connecticut 72-59 on Saturday. However, the Wildcats have been a nemesis for Stanford, winning the past nine meetings.

Arizona bounced back from a surprising two-point defeat at Oregon State with a pair of double-digit victories and handed then-No. 8 Utah its first conference loss on Saturday. The Wildcats limited Colorado to 54 points before holding Utah to 51, but coach Sean Miller expects tough sledding versus the Cardinal. “Stanford is going to be in the NCAA Tournament and they’re very capable of winning our conference,” Miller said. “They beat the defending national champions and they’re having a great season.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARIZONA (16-2, 4-1 Pac-12): Bruising forward Stanley Johnson, the team’s leading scorer (14.6 points) and rebounder (6.8), looked every bit the freshman in the showdown versus Utah, getting blanked on the scoresheet and on the boards before erupting for 18 points and nine rebounds in the second half. “There aren’t too many guys who can do that to Utah,” Miller said. “He was a monster in the second half.” Senior point guard T.J. McConnell has taken on an increased offensive role over the past six games, averaging 15.8 points in that span.

ABOUT STANFORD (13-4, 4-1): The Cardinal feature a potent 1-2 punch with the senior backcourt tandem of Chasson Randle and Anthony Brown, who top the team in scoring at 19.8 and 15.4 points per game, respectively. Randle is averaging 23.2 points over the past five games while Brown is on a torrid stretch of his own, averaging 18.5 points over the past eight games and shooting a blistering 25-of-46 from 3-point range during that span. Center Stefan Nastic is second to Brown in rebounding (7.2) and is scoring at a clip of 13.9 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Randle is 12 points shy of becoming the third player in school history to score 2,000 points.

2. The Wildcats lead the Pac-12 with a rebounding margin of plus-7.8.

3. Stanford’s last win over Arizona came at home on Jan. 4, 2009.

PREDICTION: Stanford 59, Arizona 58