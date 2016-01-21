Preview: Arizona at Stanford

Arizona was expected to struggle offensively without freshman guard Allonzo Trier, who is out for the next three-to-five weeks with a broken hand. Instead, the 11th-ranked Wildcats head into Thursday’s contest at Stanford riding high after averaging 94.5 points in wins over Washington and Washington State last week.

The Wildcats are seeking their 12th consecutive triumph over Stanford, which continued its surprising start last Thursday with a 77-71 victory over rival California. The Cardinal lead the Pac-12 with a turnover margin of plus-5 in league play despite being without Reid Travis, who remains out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his leg. “Stanford is playing really together, both on offense and on defense, and they’re playing with tremendous effort,” Arizona coach Sean Miller told reporters. “When they play a 2-3 zone, it’s as active as we’ve faced, and a lot of their turnovers and steals happen when they’re in the zone.” Stanford’s toughest battle could come against 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski, who is averaging 12.4 points and 10 rebounds in Pac-12 play.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA (15-3, 3-2 Pac-12): The Wildcats surpassed 80 points for the 10th straight game in Saturday’s 90-66 victory over Washington State as Ryan Anderson recorded 15 points and eight rebounds. Parker Jackson-Cartwright provided a welcome spark against the Washington schools with 18 assists and only three turnovers, and will need to provide another strong effort versus the Cardinal. Thursday’s contest marks a return to the Bay Area for 6-9 forward Mark Tollefsen, a transfer from San Francisco who is averaging 8.8 points while shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT STANFORD (10-6, 3-2): Five players are averaging double figures in points - including Rosco Allen (14.6), Marcus Allen (12.9), Dorian Pickens (11.6) and Michael Humphrey (10.8), who was held to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting against Cal. Coach Johnny Dawkins continues to rave about the play of Marcus Allen, who has made 17 steals in his last eight games and scored 16 points while shooting 12-of-16 from the foul line against the Golden Bears. Freshman Marcus Sheffield is averaging 9.8 points in league play and has proven to be a perfect complement to Humphrey off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 100-33 at Maples Pavilion under Dawkins.

2. Arizona G Elliott Pitts, a Bay Area native, has not played in over a month due to personal reasons.

3. The last two games between the teams played at Maples Pavilion have been decided by a total of 10 points.

PREDICTION: Arizona 81, Stanford 72