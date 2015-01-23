Arizona wins at Stanford in foul-filled affair

STANFORD, Calif. -- The seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats showed on Thursday they can beat a quality opponent on the road, and proved they can do so despite an avalanche of fouls.

Forwards Stanley Johnson and Brandon Ashley scored 25 of their combined 36 points in the second half, leading Arizona to an 89-82 victory over the Stanford Cardinal in a Pacific-12 Conference clash at Maples Pavilion.

Both Johnson and Ashley were limited by foul trouble in the foul-filled game, but Johnson finished with 19 points in 28 minutes of action and Ashley had 17 points in just 16 minutes on the court.

“Brandon offensively was terrific tonight,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said.

Arizona (17-2, 5-1 Pac-12) used a surge midway through the second half to beat Stanford (13-5, 4-2) for the 10th straight time. The win also enabled the Wildcats to move into a tie for first place with Utah in the conference.

Winning the game on the road was particularly significant for Arizona. Stanford entered with a 9-0 home record, while the Wildcats were just 2-2 in games on their opponent’s home court this season, with none of those four games being against ranked teams.

There were questions whether the Wildcats could be the same dominant team they are at home. The foul situation did not make it any easier on them.

“It was really a unique game,” Miller said. “A lot of fouls were called, and it’s hard to get through that. On the road, under the circumstances, I think a lot of teams would have folded.”

Related Coverage Preview: Arizona at Stanford

“It’s tough,” said Arizona guard Gabe York, who finished with 13 points. “We had to fight through Stanford and the refs.”

Even though the game did not seem particularly physical, 51 fouls were called, resulting in 67 free-throw attempts. Arizona backup center Dusan Ristic fouled out in 11 minutes, and two other Wildcats had four fouls. Five Cardinal players finished with four fouls.

“I think they were fouls,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins said. “I just think they made the game a little disjointed.”

Miller suggested it was more than just disjointed. Asked what is affected when a game is called so tightly, Miller said, “Everything -- from how you sub to how your run your offense.”

Guard Chasson Randle had 26 points for Stanford, and swingman Anthony Brown added 18 points and nine rebounds despite being in foul trouble.

Stanford held a five-point lead with 15:33 left in the game, but the Wildcats took charge from there behind Johnson and Ashley.

Ashley’s three-point play with 14:53 left tied the game, and he added a 3-point shot 43 second later to give the Wildcats their first lead of the half.

Stanford tied it at 55, but Johnson’s baseline 10-footer put Arizona ahead to stay.

The Cardinal were still in the game with 8:48 left, trailing 63-60, but a 14-2 Arizona run helped the Wildcats build a 14-point lead with 3:28 left.

“From about the 16-minute mark until the last few minutes, we found our groove,” Miller said.

The Cardinal went more than eight minutes without a field goal before Brown hit a 3-pointer with 3:53 left. Nonetheless, Randle said the trouble for Stanford was at the other end.

“Defense,” he said, pinpointing the problem. “We didn’t get enough stops. Anytime you give up 80-plus points, that’s not good. We have to fix that.”

Stanford made a late charge, getting as close as six with 38 seconds left, but the Wildcats hit their free throws in the closing seconds to stay ahead.

Stanford held a 41-39 lead in a first half dominated by fouls.

Johnson, the Wildcats’ leading scorer, was limited to nine minutes and six points in the half after getting two early fouls, and Ashley, Arizona’s No. 2 scorer, played only four minutes while committing three fouls.

Stanford’s No. 2 scorer, Brown, played only 10 minutes because he picked up three fouls before halftime.

Randle scored 14 points in the first half and helped the Cardinal overcome an early 27-19 deficit. His 3-point shot with 59 seconds left put Stanford ahead and provided the final points of the half.

NOTES: Stanford again was without two key forwards: Reid Travis, a starter who missed his seventh consecutive game with a stress fracture in his foot, and Grant Verhoeven, who had been starting in Travis’ place but missed his third straight game with a hip injury. ... Arizona’s 69-51 victory over Utah on Saturday was the first Pac-12 game in seven years between two top-10 teams. ... Arizona F Stanley Johnson was named the national freshman of the week by the United States Basketball Writers Association after averaging 20 points and 8.5 rebounds in victories over Colorado and Utah. He won the Pac-12 player of the week award on Monday. ... Entering Thursday’s play, Stanford G Chasson Randle led the Pac-12 in scoring at 19.8 points per game. He scored his 2,000th point in the first half Thursday. ... Arizona is ranked in the Top 10 for the 31st consecutive week. The last time Stanford was ranked in the Associated Press poll was the final rankings of the 2008 season, when the Cardinal were No. 10.