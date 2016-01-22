No. 12 Arizona dumps Stanford, as usual

STANFORD, Calif. -- When Arizona freshman guard Allonzo Trier broke his hand on Jan. 9, some expected the Wildcats to struggle.

It has not happened. No. 12 Arizona is now 3-0 without Trier after rolling to a 71-57 victory over Stanford on Thursday night at Maples Pavilion.

Trier was averaging 14.8 points overall and 19.3 points in conference games. However, in the three games without him, the Wildcats (16-3, 4-2 Pac-12) have won by an average margin of 23.7 points.

“No, not really,” said Arizona guard Gabe York, when asked whether he was surprised with the team’s success without Trier. “He’s a great player, but we have a great team. Kaleb (Tarczewski) was out for a while (eight games) and we only lost one game.”

Beating Stanford was nothing new for the Wildcats, who defeated the Cardinal for the 12th time in a row.

York led the Wildcats with a game-high 19 points, hitting four of nine 3-point attempts. He had five points during a 12-0 Arizona run that turned a 40-39 Stanford lead into a 51-40 Arizona advantage with 8:28 remaining.

York was more than willing to give credit to teammate Ryan Anderson, who was effective at both ends of the court. Not only did the forward score 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, but he also was the main defender on forward Rosco Allen, Stanford’s leading scorer at 14.6 points per game.

Allen was limited to three points.

“I‘m going to hype up Ryan because he had Rosco Allen,” York said. “Allen is their motor, and Ryan held him to 1-for-12 (shooting).”

Allen is averaging 17.6 points in Stanford wins and 8.6 when the team loses.

“(Stopping Allen) was a big point of emphasis this week,” Anderson said. “Coach said he’s had his way with everyone in the league. He challenged me early in the week.”

Offense was a struggle for Stanford (10-7, 3-3). The Cardinal shot just 30.6 percent from the field, and they were doomed by going scoreless for more than six minutes immediately after taking the lead.

“You can’t have a sustained period like that against a team like Arizona with their offensive firepower,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins said. “I thought we had some good looks, but we had a night when it just didn’t fall. You have to have other ways to win.”

Stanford took its first lead of the game at the 14:19 mark of the second half when forward Grant Verhoeven converted a three-point play to complete a seven-point run that put the Cardinal ahead 40-39.

Arizona then took control, scoring the next 12 points.

After taking the lead, Stanford did not convert another field goal until 5:47 remained in the game.

“It may have been our best overall defensive performance of the year,” said Arizona coach Sean Miller, who is 11-0 against Stanford.

Stanford got a boost off the bench from freshman guard Marcus Sheffield, who matched his season high with 17 points.

“I played really good,” Sheffield said. “It would have been better if we won.”

However, his scoring was not nearly enough for Stanford, which was outscored 32-17 after the Cardinal took the lead.

“We had some lapses defensively,” said Stanford guard Dorian Pickens, who finished with 11 points. “They got their rhythm and they felt comfortable.”

Arizona led for nearly all of the first half and took a 31-30 lead into intermission.

York scored 10 first-half points for Arizona, which took an early 15-6 lead but hurt itself with nine turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Sheffield had 10 points in the first half. He made three of his four first-half shots, but the rest of the Cardinal made just eight of 28 field-goal attempts before halftime.

Nonetheless, Stanford tied the score 29-29 on Pickens’ 3-pointer with 33 seconds left in the half. A layup by guard Kadeem Allen put the Wildcats back ahead by two points, and Stanford guard Marcus Allen hit one of two free throws with 3.3 seconds remaining to set the halftime score.

Stanford stayed close until Arizona went on its 12-point run early in the second half.

NOTES: Arizona played its third consecutive game without freshman G Allonzo Trier, who sustained a broken hand on Jan. 9 and will be sidelined for another three to five weeks. ... Stanford played its ninth straight game without F Reid Travis, who is out with a leg stress reaction. He may return soon. ... Stanford’s last win against Arizona series came in 2009. ... Sean Miller needs to beat California on Saturday to reach 300 career coaching wins. ... Four of the top five Arizona scorers are shooting better than 50 percent from the floor. ... Stanford hosts Arizona State on Saturday.