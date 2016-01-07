Preview: Arizona at UCLA

Matching up with UCLA’s size can be a challenge for most teams, but No. 6 Arizona might have a solution Thursday when it visits the Bruins for a Pac-12 game. Arizona coach Sean Miller told reporters this week that he’s planning to put 7-footers Kaleb Tarczewski and Dusan Ristic on the floor together, though Tarczewski likely isn’t ready to move back into the starting lineup in his second game back after missing six weeks with a left foot injury.

UCLA will counter with 7-foot sophomore Thomas Welsh and 6-9, 260-pound senior Tony Parker at the starting forward positions, and Welsh is coming off his third straight double-double after Parker produced three in a row to start the season and owns seven overall. The Bruins should also be extra hungry after opening conference play by losing both games in the state of Washington last weekend. UCLA coach Steve Alford wasn’t pleased with any of his players following Sunday’s loss to Washington State, but may have overlooked 6-5 wing Isaac Hamilton, who scored a season-high 27 points on 12-for-22 shooting and has played well the last six weeks, averaging 19 points in that stretch to bump his scoring average to 16.1. The hottest player for the Wildcats continues to be freshman shooting guard Allonzo Trier, who’s averaging 18 points over the last six games and has scored 20 in each of the last two.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARIZONA (13-1, 1-0 Pac-12): Gabe York hasn’t played at UCLA since Jan. 7, 2014, but has good memories, as the Southern California native sank two free throws with 12 seconds left to secure the 79-75 victory in that one. York is now a key starter for the Wildcats and will be counted on to give his team a fast start and a clutch finish, should they need one. He scored just five of his 22 points in the first half of Sunday’s win at Arizona State, but had three assists in the first five minutes as the Wildcats surged to a 14-11 lead.

ABOUT UCLA (9-6, 0-2 Pac-12): Bryce Alford continues to lead the Bruins in scoring at 16.9 points a game, but is going through his worst shooting stretch of the season, connecting on 14-of-55 shots in the last four games. Against the four ranked teams Alford has previously faced this season, he’s shooting 14-for-44, well below his 38.3 season percentage. Of course, Alford’s father is the head coach of the Bruins, so his leash might be a little longer than others.

TIP-INS

1. Russell Westbrook, a former standout at UCLA and four-time NBA All-Star, will be recognized at halftime for his significant financial contribution toward the Mo Ostin Basketball Center.

2. The Bruins are 0-2 to start Pac-12 play for the second consecutive season.

3. The combined point totals between these teams in the last seven games against each other favors UCLA by two points.

PREDICTION: UCLA 87, Arizona 85