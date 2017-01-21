Preview: Arizona at UCLA

The best matchup in college basketball can be found in Los Angeles this weekend as No. 3 UCLA hosts 13th-ranked Arizona in a nationally televised Pac-12 game on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats have passed each of their conference tests thus far, with the most challenging being a five-point win at California, while the Bruins have one blip on their resume - a last-second loss at No. 10 Oregon.

UCLA looked better than Arizona in their latest victories, accumulating 30 assists on 35 made field goals and shooting 60.3 percent in Thursday's 102-80 win over visiting Arizona State. Earlier in the evening, the Wildcats saw their 22-point lead with 10 minutes left at USC get sliced to three with a minute remaining before holding on for a 73-66 triumph. A good sign for UCLA against the Sun Devils was the performance of senior wing Isaac Hamilton, who scored 33 points and shot 9-of-14 from 3-point range after averaging 8.2 points and going 7-of-29 from beyond the arc in the first six conference games. Arizona has been without its top returning scorer - sophomore guard Allonzo Trier - all season, and it was reported Thursday that he tested positive for PEDs in the preseason, leaving him ineligible until the drug is completely out of his system.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT ARIZONA (17-2, 6-0 Pac-12): The Wildcats have kept winning thanks to players such as 7-foot freshman Lauri Markkanen, who has scored at least 20 points in three straight games for the first time this season. He likely will be matched up against 7-footer Thomas Welsh, who doesn't have the shooting range of Markkanen but can score from a variety of spots on the floor inside the arc. The Bruins may opt to guard Markkanen with 6-10 freshman TJ Leaf and leave Welsh to cover Dusan Ristic, Arizona's other 7-foot starter who strictly is a post presence - but a good one.

ABOUT UCLA (19-1, 6-1): In addition to Markkanen and Leaf, this game will feature another freshman who is one of the best in the country in Lonzo Ball. The point guard only attempted five shots against Arizona State, but his final numbers showed how versatile and valuable he is, as he finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists. Ball's court vision and unselfishness went a long way toward getting Hamilton out of his shooting slump on Thursday, though it's reasonable to expect he'll be more offensive-minded in his first game against Arizona.

1. UCLA has scored at least 100 points seven times this season but hasn't surrendered a triple-digit total since Feb. 14, 2004 against Arizona.

2. The 30 assists by the Bruins on Thursday were their most since they recorded 32 against California on Feb. 23, 1995.

3. The last time Arizona lost by at least 20 points was on Feb. 26, 2011, when it suffered a 71-49 loss to UCLA.

PREDICTION: UCLA 87, Arizona 67