USC 75, Arizona State 65
January 8, 2016 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

USC 75, Arizona State 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

USC 75, Arizona State 65

Junior guard Julian Jacobs scored 15 points and made a big basket late to help USC hold on for a 75-65 victory over visiting Arizona State on Thursday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Freshman forward Bennie Boatwright had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12).

Sophomore guard Tra Holder scored 21 points for the Sun Devils (10-5, 0-2). Junior guard Andre Spight and senior forward Willie Atwood had 11 points apiece.

USC outscored Arizona State 11-2 over the first six minutes and maintained a comfortable advantage most of the night. The Trojans took a 25-14 lead on a 3-pointer by Boatwright and led 35-24 at the break.

The Sun Devils cut the deficit to seven on a jumper by Holder early in the second half, but USC responded with a 9-2 run to regain a double-digit lead. The Trojans went up 46-32 on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Elijah Stewart and took a 54-37 lead on a layup by junior forward Darion Clark.

Holder scored 11 points in a span of 2:47 to help Arizona State cut USC’s lead to two with 1:49 remaining, but the Trojans scored the next six points to secure the victory.

