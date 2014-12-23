Preview: Arizona at UNLV

Third-ranked Arizona looks to remain unbeaten when it visits UNLV on Tuesday. The Wildcats have rolled off 12 straight wins to begin the season but most have been at home or on a neutral court and the trip to Las Vegas marks only the second true road game for Arizona. The Wildcats recorded a home win over the Rebels last season and UNLV has already lost to three Pac-12 teams this season in Stanford, Arizona State and Utah.

Arizona is coming off a hard-fought 60-55 win at UTEP on Friday as freshman forward Stanley Johnson led the way with 17 points. The contest marked the fourth time the Wildcats have won a game with a margin of five points or fewer while registering the fine start to the season. UNLV lost 59-46 to Utah on Saturday – the Rebels’ lowest scoring output of the season – as freshman guard Rashad Vaughn had 16 points and seven rebounds.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT ARIZONA (12-0): Unsung point guard T.J. McConnell is averaging 7.1 points, 6.3 assists and 2.5 steals and is the Pac-12 career leader in assists (277) among active players. “He’s the heart and soul of our team,” Wildcats coach Sean Miller told reporters. “He does it on defense and he does it on offense.” Forward Brandon Ashley is thriving after recovering from last season’s foot injury and is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds, Johnson leads Arizona with a 14.7 scoring average to go with 6.3 rebounds and forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson averages 11.9 points and a team-leading 6.5 boards off the bench.

ABOUT UNLV (7-3): The Rebels will need a sharp turnaround from their subpar offensive effort against Utah or they will have trouble competing with Arizona. UNLV shot 32.7 percent from the field, went 10-of-23 from the free-throw line and had three times as many turnovers (15) as assists (five) in the loss to the Utes. Vaughn is averaging a team-leading 17.3 points while forward Christian Wood is averaging 12.9 points, a team-best 9.6 boards and has 31 blocked shots – tied with center Goodluck Okonoboh for most on the squad.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats are just 1-7 when playing UNLV in Las Vegas.

2. The Rebels are struggling from the free-throw line, making just 59.2 percent.

3. Arizona F Craig Victor missed the UTEP game due to a one-game suspension related to academic issues.

PREDICTION: Arizona 76, UNLV 64