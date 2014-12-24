UNLV 71, Arizona 67

UNLV 71, No. 3 Arizona 67: Christian Wood scored a career-best 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the host Rebels snapped the Wildcats’ 39-game non-conference winning streak.

Rashad Vaughn added 21 points for UNLV (8-3), which dominated the boards with a 46-33 rebounding edge, including 14 on the offensive end. Patrick McCaw added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Rebels.

T.J. McConnell contributed 14 points and seven assists and Stanley Johnson had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Arizona (12-1). Brandon Ashley added 13 points and nine rebounds and Gabe York scored 11 for the Wildcats, who committed 15 turnovers.

The Rebels trailed by six before going on a 16-5 surge to take a 68-63 lead on Vaughn’s floater with 2:19 remaining. Ashley hit two free throws and McConnell’s basket pulled the Wildcats within one and Ashley missed a go-ahead 3-point attempt with eight seconds left before McCaw split two free throws and Johnson committed a turnover with less than a second left and the ensuing foul led to two clinching free throws by McCaw.

Arizona had an eight-point lead midway through the first half and settled for a 41-36 lead heading into the break. The Wildcats led by seven early in the second half before UNLV used an 8-1 run to tie it at 50 on McCaw’s basket.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona dropped to 1-8 when playing at UNLV. … Five of Wood’s 10 rebounds came on the offensive boards. … The Wildcats were 16-of-27 from the free-throw line.