Preview: Arizona at Utah

With only one week remaining in the regularseason, four teams are within a game of Oregon for the Pac-12 Conference lead.Two of them square off Saturday in Salt Lake City as No. 23 Utah hosts No. 10 Arizona.

The Utes have won fivestraight, including an 81-46 rout of Arizona State on Monday, to close within ahalf-game of the Ducks at 11-5. “It is going to be a challenge for us,”Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told the media about Saturday’s matchup. “It isvery unique that we haven’t played yet this year, this late in the season, andwe do have some prep work to do. Our guys are going to have to be dialed in.”Arizona, meanwhile, brought a six-game winning streak into its two-gamelate-week road trip but was upended 75-72 at Colorado on Wednesday night. “Sometimes you have to take your hat offto the opponent and say tonight they were the better team, and they were,” Arizonacoach Sean Miller said Wednesday in his postgame news conference. ”Theywere ready to play, and they were the harder-playing, more physical team. Wecan’t let one game ruin all that we have achieved.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ARIZONA (22-6, 10-5 Pac-12): The Wildcats’five conference losses have been a combined 17 points, and they haven’tsuffered a double-digit defeat since Feb. 27, 2013 – a span which covers 17 losses.Forward Ryan Anderson had 19 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday to notch his 14thdouble-double of the season and entered the weekend as one of 13 playersnationally averaging at least 16 points (16.0) and 10 rebounds (10.2) perouting. Guards Allonzo Trier (14.8 points) and Gabe York (14.5) also areaveraging double figures for Arizona, which is pacing the Pac-12 in scoringmargin (plus-13.4) and rebounding differential (plus-11).

ABOUT UTAH (22-7, 11-5): The Utes hit 16 3-pointersagainst the Sun Devils – one off the school single-game record – and areshooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc during their five-game win streak. Inside,Utah is getting strong complementary play from 7-footer Jakob Poeltl, who’spacing the team with his averages of 17.7 points and 8.9 rebounds despiteseeing his double-digit point streak end at 11 games Monday with his sevenpoints in 23 minutes. Forwards Jordan Loveridge (11.9 points) and Kyle Kuzma(11.3) also are averaging double digits for the Utes, who are leading theconference in field-goal percentage (49.5) and assist/turnover ratio(plus-1.3).

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won the last 12 meetings in theseries since Utah’s Elite Eight NCAA Tournament win in 1998.

2. The Utes are 14-1 at home this season, losingonly to Oregon (77-59 on Jan. 14), while the Wildcats are 5-4 on the road.

3. Arizona C Kaleb Tarczewski is averaging 11rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots over his last six contests, including sevenboards and a career-high-matching five blocks against Colorado.

PREDICTION: Utah 75, Arizona 73