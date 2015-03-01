Arizona survives Utah with strong finish

SALT LAKE CITY -- No one went for the rebound when Arizona guard Gabe York missed the second of two free throws. So the junior took matters into his own hands.

York raced into the wide-open lane, grabbed the ball and put it in for a go-ahead layup. It was part of a game-ending 8-0 run that lifted No. 7 Arizona past No. 13 Utah 63-57 on Saturday night.

It offered an example of the sort of hustle plays that saved the Wildcats when things weren’t going right offensively. As York watched the ball bounce a couple of times and no one pounce on it, he saw a chance to redeem his own missed free throw.

“It was late in the game and I knew I had missed the free throw, so I knew coached might be a little (upset) at me, so I tried to make a good play,” York said.

Center Kaleb Tarczewski scored 13 points and York and Stanley Johnson added 12 apiece to help the Wildcats (26-3, 14-2 Pac-12) clinch the regular-season Pac-12 title.

Guard Delon Wright scored 17 points and forward Jordan Loveridge added 10 to lead the Utes.

Utah (22-6, 12-4 Pac-12) saw its 18 game home-court winning streak snapped.

The Wildcats dominated the glass, outrebounding the Utes 44-35. Utah also struggled on offense throughout the game, shooting 31 percent from the floor and 32 percent from 3-point range.

“They’re one of the toughest teams in the country,” Wright said. “They play really good defense. That’s why they’re a top 10 team. They all just do a great job.”

Defense saved Arizona.

The Wildcats missed heir first 10 shots from the field of the second half and 15 of 17 overall before getting on track offensively. Arizona quickly fell behind when Wright bookended a Loveridge jumper with two free throws and a layup to give Utah a 36-32 lead.

Johnson ended Arizona’s drought when took a steal in for a layup for the team’s first basket of the half to cut the Utes’ lead to two.

“I actually didn’t think our offense looked bad,” Arizona guard T.J. McConnell said. “We just couldn’t make shots. We were executing -- just couldn’t make shots. But we were resilient and that’s how we came out on top.”

Once behind, Arizona had trouble getting retaking the lead. The Utes pushed their lead to six at 47-41 after guard Brandon Taylor hit his first 3-pointer of the game.

York answered with a 3-pointer out of an Arizona timeout and forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson followed with a dunk to cut Utah’s lead to one.

The Wildcats retook the lead when Hollis-Jefferson made two free throws to put Arizona up 50-49 with 6:12 remaining.

“Our defense didn’t change,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “We stayed with it. Offensively, you always know more when you watch the film, but you can get down on yourself when the ball is not going in. That affects defense. Our missed shots never affected our defense. That’s a sign of a tough-minded team -- especially on the road.”

Utah and Arizona traded baskets and free throws through the final six minutes. Utah took a 57-55 lead on a Taylor 3-pointer with 1:55 left. Then York hit one free throw and rebounded the miss to score a layup and give the Wildcats a 58-57 lead going into the final minute.

Hollis-Jefferson added two free throws to make it 60-57 with 35 seconds left. Taylor had a chance to cut it to one but missed a layup with 10.8 seconds remaining. York and Hollis-Jefferson sealed the win with three free throws in the final seconds.

“I‘m real disappointed,” Wright said. “We had a shot at a Pac-12 title.”

NOTES: Arizona has won 12 straight games against Utah. The Utes last defeated the Wildcats in the West Regional Final of the 1998 NCAA Tournament. ... Utah leads the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (.495) and Arizona is second (.491). ... This was the first conference game for Utah featuring two AP top 15 teams since the No. 4 Utes beat No. 11 New Mexico 78-58 on March 1, 1997. ... Both teams combined for 46 fouls and 58 free throws.