Preview: Arizona at Washington

Arizona on Friday looks to bounce back from a loss to in-state rival Arizona State when the No. 7 Wildcats visit Washington, which has dropped five straight. While Arizona’s hopes for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament might have ended with Saturday’s 81-78 loss to the Sun Devils, the Wildcats are one-half game behind No. 10 Utah in the Pac-12 standings. Coach Sean Miller has focused on improving his team’s defense this week after Arizona State shot 50 percent and drained seven 3-pointers.

Freshman forward Stanley Johnson leads Arizona in scoring (14.6) and rebounding (6.8), but is shooting 13-of-37 from the field over the last three games. The Wildcats have won three in a row against shorthanded Washington, which has gone 3-9 following an 11-0 start and remains without forward Jernard Jarreau, who has missed the last eight games due to a knee injury. The Huskies also clearly miss 7-foot center Robert Upshaw, who ranked as the nation’s leading shot blocker before being dismissed from the team Jan. 26.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ARIZONA (20-3, 8-2 Pac-12): Point guard T.J. McConnell scored a season-high 25 points against Arizona State, and is shooting 56.7 percent in league play for an Arizona team that ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 75 points per game. Center Kaleb Tarczewski’s offensive numbers are down slightly from a year ago, but Miller remains pleased with the 7-foot junior. “He’s where he’s supposed to be,” Miller told reporters. “He’s physical, he’s hard-working, and he’s very determined on defense, which impacts a lot of things on our team.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-9, 3-8): The Huskies appear to be in a freefall without Jarreau and Upshaw, and coach Lorenzo Romar realizes his team faces an uphill battle against teams such as Arizona. “We’re not going to be able to show up and just win games based on our overall talent level,” Romar told KJR-AM. “We’re going to have to win games by being gritty and blue collar.” Guard Nigel Williams-Goss averages a team-high 17.2 points in league play for the Huskies, who have allowed an average of 79 points in four games following Upshaw’s departure.

TIP-INS

1. Washington has won five of the last six games against Arizona in Seattle.

2. Arizona backup PG Parker Jackson-Cartwright could return Friday after missing the last two games due to a concussion.

3. Jarreau, who started the Huskies’ first 15 games, is expected to be out another 1-to-2 weeks.

PREDICTION: Arizona 83, Washington 69