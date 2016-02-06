Preview: Arizona at Washington

Arizona didn’t have any struggles against Washington when they met three weeks ago, and the No. 20 Wildcats will look for a repeat performance when they visit the Huskies on Saturday for another Pac-12 contest. Arizona overpowered Washington 99-67 on Jan. 14 in Tucson without then-leading scorer Allonzo Trier, who fractured a bone in his hand the previous game against USC and has been out ever since, although there’s a good chance he returns Saturday.

Ryan Anderson is one of the players who has picked up the scoring slack for Arizona, and he’s coming off a career-high 31 points with 12 rebounds in a 79-64 win at Washington State on Wednesday. The Wildcats have managed to stay in the Pac-12 race despite an injury-plagued season, mainly because players like Anderson have stepped up when needed. Backup point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright helped cover for an ill Kadeem Allen in the victory over Washington State, producing seven points and four assists in a season-high 35 minutes. Washington scoring leader Andrew Andrews (20.6 points) has been held to single digits once this season - against the Wildcats, who limited him to nine points.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

ABOUT ARIZONA (18-5, 6-4 Pac-12): Kaleb Tarczewski will be looking to bounce back from his worst shooting effort of the season against a Washington team that brought out his best overall performance. He scored 16 points and matched his career high with 13 rebounds last month against the Huskies, who have been vulnerable against athletic centers this season. Gabe York also keeps opposing defenses from sagging in the middle, as he’s shooting 43.7 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (15-7, 7-3): Dejounte Murray is coming off the best game of his freshman campaign, finishing with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in an overtime win against Arizona State on Wednesday. He’s the type of player against whom Trier would match up well, although Murray was held to eight points in the earlier meeting with Arizona. Marquese Chriss is another freshman starter who seems to be gaining confidence by the minute, as the 6-9 forward made all seven field-goal attempts and scored 19 points against Arizona State.

TIP-INS

1. Washington has been involved in four overtime games for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

2. The Huskies are 12-0 this season when leading with five minutes left.

3. The last player to record a triple-double against Arizona was Jason Kidd of California, who finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on Jan. 13, 1994.

PREDICTION: Washington 79, Arizona 78