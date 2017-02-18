Arizona has dealt with its share of missing players this season and the No. 6 Wildcats might be shorthanded again when they travel to Washington on Saturday for a Pac-12 game. Starting point guard Kadeem Allen missed Thursday's victory at Washington State after dislocating the pinkie finger on his shooting hand during practice Tuesday, and starting forward Dusan Ristic sat out the second half after spraining his ankle.

Allen scored a team-high 14 points when these teams met last month and Ristic had 12 in the 77-66 victory, but first-place Arizona should be able to earn another win against the Huskies, even without Allen and Ristic. Not only has Washington lost eight in a row, but the Wildcats still have plenty of options to create mismatches. Allonzo Trier, the top returning scorer this season, is due for a breakout game after combining for 11 points the last two contests, and 7-foot freshman Lauri Markkanen - who scored 19 points against Washington State - should give the undersized Huskies problems. Washington has the Pac-12's leading scorer on their side in Markelle Fultz, who returned from a two-game absence with an ankle injury and scored 19 points Thursday in an 83-81 loss to Arizona State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARIZONA (24-3, 13-1 Pac-12): Parker Jackson-Cartwright began the season as the starting point guard for the Wildcats, but suffered a high ankle sprain in the seventh game and missed the next six. That was long enough for Allen to steal his starting job and Jackson-Cartwright's numbers suffered upon his return, including six conference games when he finished scoreless. But the junior was given a chance to start against Washington State and scored a season-high 20 points boosted by 4-for-5 from 3-point range, once again proving the Wildcats are in great hands at the point guard position.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-17, 2-12): Fultz wasn't the only freshman guard to score 19 points against Arizona State. Carlos Johnson also hit that mark and grabbed 12 rebounds, though Johnson's production was much more unexpected as he hadn't scored in double figures in the previous 10 games or grabbed more than eight rebounds all season. The Huskies will need to fill the scoring void when Fultz likely departs for the NBA Draft following this season and Johnson showed he might be a candidate.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats are 90-52 away from home since coach Sean Miller took over in 2009-10.

2. Markkanen is shooting 46.5 percent from 3-point range, which would break the program's freshman record set by Khalid Reeves in 1990-91 (46.3).

3. Fultz needs seven points to break the program's freshman scoring record of 559 set by Tony Wroten in the 2011-12 season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 84, Washington 77