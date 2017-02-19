Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen had 26 points and 13 rebounds, guard Allonzo Trier scored 21 and the No. 5 Wildcats held on to beat Washington 76-68 on Saturday night in Seattle despite playing without two starters.

Markkanen, a noted 3-point shooter at 46.5 percent, had more low-post responsibilities with center Dusan Ristic out with a sprained ankle. Markkanen made 9 of 17 shots, but missed his only two 3-point attempts.

Markkanen's 13 rebounds -- seven on the offensive end -- tied a career high.

Arizona (25-3, 14-1 Pac-12) stayed a game ahead of Oregon in the conference race. The Huskies (9-18, 2-13) lost their ninth consecutive game.

Washington had a chance to tie late but forward Carlos Johnson was called for charging with 1:13 left with Arizona up 71-68. Markkanen missed badly on a 3-point attempt at the other end, but center Chance Comanche grabbed the rebound and dunked for a 73-68 lead.

Washington guard Matisse Thybulle missed a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left, and Arizona added three free throws.

Washington freshman Markelle Fultz, a potential No. 1 draft pick likely playing his final home game, took advantage of the absence of Arizona guard Kadeem Allen, the Wildcats' best perimeter defender who was out because of a finger injury.

Fultz, averaging a Pac-12 best 23 points per game, scored 26 with six assists. He made 7 of 16 shots from the field and was 10 of 15 from the line.

Comanche, a sophomore making his first career start, scored 13 points in a career-high 32 minutes. Parker Jackson-Cartwright, starting for Allen, scored 11.

Washington center Malik Dime, who hadn't played since Jan. 7 because of a finger injury and two-game suspension because of an altercation with Colorado fans in a game at Boulder, was in the starting lineup for Senior Night. Dime scored two points and blocked four shots.

Forward Noah Dickerson added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies, who failed to score a basket in the final 4:41.

Fultz's spinning layup through the lane with 14:52 to go gave Washington a 52-51 lead, its first advantage since early in the game. But Trier answered with a 3-pointer, and the Wildcats never trailed again.

Washington shot 57.7 percent in the first half and tied the game at 42 on Fultz's 3-pointer with seven seconds left. Fultz scored nine of the Huskies' final 11 points in the half.

NOTES: ESPN announced Saturday that its GameDay program will originate in Tucson, Ariz., before Arizona's game against UCLA on Saturday. This will be GameDay's third appearance at McKale Center. ... Washington PG Markelle Fultz set a school freshman record with 579 points, breaking the mark of Tony Wroten, who scored 559 in the 2011-12 season. ... Arizona C Dusan Ristic has a "grade 1" ankle sprain -- the most mild diagnosis, according to coach Sean Miller. ... Former Arizona coach Lute Olson, who lives in Tucson, attended the game. ... Arizona won eight in a row versus Washington. ... Arizona hosts USC on Thursday. Washington next plays at Washington State on Feb. 26.