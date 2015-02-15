Preview: Arizona at Washington State

Arizona’s recent loss to Arizona State might have refocused the seventh-ranked Wildcats, who enter Sunday’s contest at Washington State on a high note. Coach Sean Miller’s squad bounced back from its Feb. 7 loss to the Sun Devils with an 86-62 win over Washington State on Friday as Stanley Johnson scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures. Arizona has won seven in a row against the Cougars, who moved into eighth place in the Pac-12 with Friday’s 74-71 win over Arizona State.

The Wildcats’ primary focus Sunday will be to slow down Washington State senior guard Dexter Kernich-Drew, who had a career-high 27 points against Arizona State and has scored 45 points with eight 3-pointers over his last two games. Kernich-Drew, who made his first start in league play against the Sun Devils, is part of a solid Cougars backcourt that includes DaVonte Lacy and Ike Iroegbu. The trio figures to be tested by Arizona’s tenacious defense, which is allowing 58.1 points per game in Pac-12 play.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ARIZONA (21-3, 9-2 Pac-12): Johnson broke out of a mini-slump by shooting 7-of-10 from the field on Friday and leads the Wildcats in scoring (14.8) and rebounding (6.8). The Wildcats’ imposing frontline is led by center Kaleb Tarczewski along with forwards Johnson, Brandon Ashley and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who averages 11.3 points on 52.1 percent shooting and regularly guards the opposing teams’ top scorer. “Rondae is one of those rare defenders who can guard four players on the other team,” Miller told reporters.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (11-13, 5-7): Lacy averages a team-high 16.9 points for the Cougars, who had lost six of seven games before turning in a strong performance against the Sun Devils. Washington State doesn’t have Arizona’s depth in the frontcourt, but forward Josh Hawkinson has made a case as the league’s most improved player while averaging 14.8 points and a league-high 10.7 rebounds. Forward Brett Boese, who was a key player off the bench early in league play, is 2-of-17 from 3-point range over the last six games and played just 12 minutes against Arizona State.

TIP-INS

1. Washington State is looking for its first win over a top-10 opponent since posting a 77-73 overtime victory over then-No. 7 Arizona in Pullman on Jan. 6, 2007.

2. Tarczewski scored 11 points in last season’s 60-25 win over Washington State in Tucson.

3. The Wildcats have held 67 of their past 69 opponents under 80 points.

PREDICTION: Arizona 86, Washington State 67