Preview: Arizona at Washington State

No. 20 Arizona is hoping to have its second-leading scorer back in the lineup when it visits Washington State on Wednesday. Allonzo Trier (14.8 points) has missed the last six games with a broken bone in his hand, but the freshman guard has been shooting without discomfort and will be a game-time decision against the Cougars, according to coach Sean Miller.

Arizona has lost two of its last three and dropped five spots in the coaches’ poll this week. Miller was frustrated with his team’s effort in last week’s loss to No. 17 Oregon, which ended the Wildcats’ nation-leading 49-game home winning streak, and spent part of the week defending his verbal barrage against starting center Kaleb Tarczewski, which was caught on national television. Arizona bounced back to beat Oregon State by 17 points on Saturday and should be a sizable favorite against a Washington State team that’s lost seven in a row, most recently by 33 points at UCLA - the only team it has beaten in conference play this season. The Wildcats still need to be on the lookout for Cougars power forward Josh Hawkinson, who averages 16 points and 10.7 rebounds but was held to seven and six by the Bruins.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA (17-5, 5-4 Pac-12): Ryan Anderson matched up nicely with Hawkinson in the last meeting, totaling 15 points and eight rebounds compared to 12 and eight for his counterpart. Anderson has put up similar numbers in every game since and has produced double-doubles in the last two while shooting a combined 14-of-17 from the floor. Arizona probably will lose some size if Trier returns to the starting lineup, as 6-9 forward Mark Tollefsen likely will return to the bench, but the 6-4 Trier is a slightly better rebounder regardless.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-12, 1-8): The Cougars have tweaked their starting lineup in recent games but still are searching for answers. Ny Redding replaced Que Johnson three games ago but has totaled two points in that role. Johnson seems to be adapting, however, and will try to score in double figures in three straight games for the first time since doing so as a freshman two seasons ago.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has taken 78.4 percent of the available defensive rebounds this season, second in the nation behind New Hampshire (79.2).

2. The Wildcats have not lost by double digits since an 89-78 defeat at USC on Feb. 27, 2013.

3. Washington State G Ike Iroegbu is the only member of the team to start every game this season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 89, Washington State 72