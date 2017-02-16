Preview: Arizona at Washington State

(Updated: EDITED first line of General Info to condense CORRECTED to six games sted seven in second line of ABOUT ARIZONA)

Arizona has won two of the last three Pac-12 regular-season titles and the No. 6 Wildcats are zeroing in on another, but face a tough test Thursday night at Washington State. Arizona entered the week a game ahead of No. 8 Oregon and two in front of No. 5 UCLA with five games left, but likely won't take a win for granted against the ninth-place Cougars, who played the Wildcats tough in a 17-point loss Jan. 26 in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona is coming off a solid win Saturday against visiting California, prevailing 62-57 despite getting rough performances from leading scorers Allonzo Trier and Lauri Markkanen, who were a combined 1-for-10 shooting against the fourth-place Golden Bears. Dusan Ristic usually benefits when fellow 7-footer Markkanen is double-teamed and he contributed 12 points against California, the 11th time in 13 conference games he has reached double figures. It's doubtful Washington State will take that defensive approach with its starting frontcourt of 6-9 Jeff Pollard and 6-10 Josh Hawkinson. Look for the Cougars to give more minutes to reserve 7-footer Conor Clifford, who scored 19 points in a season-high 31 minutes against Arizona last month.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT ARIZONA (23-3, 12-1 Pac-12): Trier is coming off his first poor performance since returning from a 19-game suspension, missing all five field goal attempts and finishing with a career-low three points in 23 minutes against the Golden Bears. He had not scored fewer than 12 points in any of his previous six games since his return, which made the performance even more surprising. Trier played well against the Cougars in his second game back from suspension, scoring 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting and contributing a career-high seven assists, and a similar performance should be expected the second time around.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (11-14, 4-9): Hawkinson, who leads the Cougars in scoring (15.7) and rebounding (10.1), has been held to single digits in both categories in the same game twice this season. The first was against Arizona, when he finished with nine points and five rebounds, and the other was Sunday against Colorado, when he totaled eight points and nine rebounds in the 81-49 loss. Washington State is hoping Hawkinson responds like he did following the last Arizona game, when the senior forward finished with a career-high 31 points and 10 rebounds in a 91-83 win against Arizona State.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has 115 wins since the start of the 2013-14 season, third-most behind Villanova and Gonzaga.

2. Arizona is 19-0 when leading at halftime this season.

3. Washington State has lost 11 in a row to Arizona, with its last win coming Feb. 6, 2010 in Pullman, Wash.

PREDICTION: Arizona 84, Washington State 72