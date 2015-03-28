Preview: Arizona vs. Wisconsin

If it feels like Wisconsin and Arizona just played each other for a berth in the Final Four, it’s because they did. The Badgers and Wildcats meet in the Elite Eight for the second straight year Saturday when they face off in Los Angeles in the West Regional final of the NCAA Tournament. Frank Kaminsky scored 28 points - six in overtime - and added 11 rebounds as Wisconsin won last year’s matchup 64-63 to lift the Badgers to their first Final Four since 2000.

That Wisconsin team was seeded No. 2 while this year’s top-seeded Badgers return many of the same faces, including Kaminsky - the potential National Player of the Year - and versatile forwards Sam Dekker and Nigel Hayes. Arizona was the No. 1 seed a year ago, while the current crop of second-seeded Wildcats is led by a new face in freshman swingman Stanley Johnson, who is surrounded by a familiar group of veterans. Arizona has not been to the Final Four since 2001, losing each of its last four regional finals by a total of seven points.

TV: 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT ARIZONA (34-3): The Wildcats carry a 14-game winning streak into Saturday as they look to build off Thursday’s 68-60 triumph versus Xavier in which T.J. McConnell posted 17 points and Kaleb Tarczewski added 12 points and 12 rebounds. “The next step is a big one,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said after his team shot 17-of-19 from the foul line while committing only eight turnovers. “The fact that we’re playing Wisconsin ... it’s almost as if we had a summer to think about it, and we have to somehow make that to our advantage.” The Wildcats could benefit from more production from Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who is 4-of-16 from the field over the last two games and managed only two rebounds against Xavier after averaging 10.3 boards in the previous four contests.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (34-3): The Badgers outlasted North Carolina 79-72 on Thursday as Dekker scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Kaminsky contributed 19 points and averages team highs of 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for a Wisconsin team that has scored at least 70 points in eight straight games. “These guys have been through a lot. They’ve seen the good runs. They’ve seen the bad runs,” Badgers coach Bo Ryan said to the media. “But this group never gets discouraged to the point where they get down on themselves or their teammates, and that’s what’s fun.”

TIP-INS

1. McConnell is 20-of-20 from the foul line in March.

2. Wisconsin G Traevon Jackson (foot) returned from a 19-game absence against North Carolina and scored four points in nine minutes. Jackson, the team’s fourth-leading scorer in each of the last two seasons, had made 84 consecutive starts prior to his injury and will continue to come off the bench Saturday.

3. Dekker, Hayes, Jackson and G Josh Gasser combined to shoot 9-of-32 in last year’s Elite Eight matchup with Arizona.

PREDICTION: Arizona 59, Wisconsin 57