Wisconsin 85, Arizona 78: Sam Dekker set a career high for the second time this week, scoring 27 points as the Badgers topped the Wildcats in the Elite Eight for the second straight season, this time in the West Region final in Los Angeles.

Frank Kaminsky poured in 29 points for top-seeded Wisconsin (35-3), which shot 12-of-18 from 3-point range as part of a 55.6 percent shooting performance that the team will aim to duplicate next Saturday against Kentucky or Notre Dame. Dekker, who set a personal best with 23 points in the Sweet 16 against North Carolina, made 5-of-6 3-pointers and 8-of-11 overall in this one, including a contested, high-arcing 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds left to seal the win.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Brandon Ashley each registered 17 points as Arizona (34-4) lost its fifth straight trip to the Elite Eight with the previous four defeats coming by a total of seven points. The second-seeded Wildcats, who battled foul trouble most of the night and were outscored 36-6 from the 3-point line, lost despite shooting 55.8 percent from the floor and a blistering 28-of-30 from the foul line.

The Badgers led 47-46 when Dekker made a 3-pointer and Nigel Hayes knocked down a pair of long-range shots to help Wisconsin increase its lead to 62-51 with less than nine minutes to play. Wisconsin still led by 11 with roughly five minutes left before the Wildcats got as close as five points twice down the stretch, only to watch Dekker drain a 3 on the ensuing possession both times.

Arizona scored 11 points in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half to go into the locker room with a 33-30 cushion before Kaminsky scored eight points during an 11-1 run to open the second half. Wisconsin’s Duje Dukan made a 3-pointer shortly thereafter to create a 44-36 lead before the Wildcats scored 10 of the next 13 points to get within a point on Ashley’s layup with less than 14 minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Josh Gasser pitched in 10 points for Wisconsin, which improved to 34-0 when leading with five minutes left. ... The Badgers won last year’s Elite Eight matchup 64-63 before losing to Kentucky in the Final Four. ... Wisconsin PG Traevon Jackson did not score after registering four points in the Sweet 16 - his first game back after missing 19 contests. The senior point guard had been a longtime starter before suffering a broken foot in January that led to him getting replaced by Bronson Koenig, who contributed six points and three assists against Arizona.