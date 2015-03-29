Wisconsin too hot to handle, returns to Final Four

LOS ANGELES -- A shooting clinic by forward Sam Dekker and the Wisconsin Badgers spelled the end for Arizona again.

Forward Frank Kaminsky scored 29 points and top-seeded Wisconsin advanced to its second straight Final Four with an 85-78 victory over second-seeded Arizona in the NCAA West Regional championship game on Saturday at the Staples Center.

Dekker scored 20 of his career-high 27 points in the second half, when he connected on all five 3-pointers he attempted. It allowed the Badgers (35-3) to eliminate the Wildcats in the regional final for the second year in a row. Last season, Wisconsin beat the Wildcats in overtime in nearby Anaheim.

“I was put in a position to hit some shots and they went down for me,” said Dekker, who finished 8 of 11 from the field and 5 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.

Wisconsin will play the Kentucky-Notre Dame winner next Saturday in Indianapolis. The Badgers lost to Kentucky in last season’s Final Four semifinal.

“When Sam Dekker does what he did, and I think some of his shots were very well defended, when he does that with Kaminsky, maybe Kentucky is that school that can beat them,” said Arizona coach Sean Miller, who lost for the fourth time in a regional final. “But I‘m telling you, I don’t know if there is another one out there when they’re clicking with that one-two punch.”

Forwards Brandon Ashley and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 17 points apiece to lead the Wildcats (34-4), who had their 14-game winning streak snapped.

“As a team, we set some goals in what we wanted to do,” said Dekker, who had a career-best 23 points in Thursday’s semifinal win over North Carolina before topping that against Arizona. “We’re two games away from our last goal that we had. All our guys came together. Couldn’t be prouder of these guys.”

The Badgers benefited from their long-distance shooting in the second half and advanced to back-to-back Final Fours for the first time in school history.

“Sam’s just a heck of a player,” said Wisconsin guard Josh Gasser, who had 10 points. “He’s really picked up his game now when it matters most.”

Wisconsin converted 12 of 18 shots from 3-point range, making 10 of 12 in the second half. Arizona managed just 2 of 6 on 3-pointers.

The Badgers shot a sizzling 78.9 percent (15 of 19) from the floor in the second half after managing just 38.5 percent in the first half. Overall, they shot 55.6 percent compared with 55.8 percent for the Wildcats.

“Guys got hot,” Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan said. “You don’t shoot 79 percent every day in a half, but they were good shots.”

Ryan couldn’t resist a needling his team.

“Probably shouldn’t have missed the other four (shots),” the coach joked.

The Badgers dictated the action in the second half before the Wildcats made a late run. A 3-pointer by guard Gabe York brought Arizona within 76-71 with 2:22 remaining, but Dekker answered with a trey 30 seconds later.

Arizona sliced the margin to five again but got no closer.

The blow of losing to Wisconsin in consecutive regional finals was especially tough for Arizona senior point guard T.J. McConnell, who was determined to get Miller to his first Final Four.

“I think it’s the same feeling regardless,” an emotional McConnell said. “But put any team up against Wisconsin in the Elite Eight, I would say most of the time it’s the same result. We played as hard as we could, and they just made more plays than we did tonight.”

Wisconsin used a 14-3 run to open the second half for a 44-36 advantage after forward Duje Dukan’s 3-pointer with 16:38 left. Arizona cut the deficit to 44-42 after McConnell scored on a drive with 14:59 remaining.

After a tip-in by Hollis-Jefferson pulled Arizona within 50-48, Wisconsin scored seven straight points, capped by a Kaminsky layup for a nine-point cushion with 10:55 remaining.

The Badgers pushed the lead to double digits (62-51) on a layup by Gasser with 8:49 left.

Wisconsin started strong. The Badgers bolted to a 10-2 lead after a 3-point basket by Gasser less than four minutes into the game. However, the Wildcats bounced back, using their defensive pressure to spark a 12-4 surge.

At the break, Arizona led 33-30.

NOTES: Wisconsin has won five of seven meetings between the schools. ... The Wildcats led the nation in free throw attempts (944) entering the game and ranked second in makes (672). ... Arizona has a 9-1 record and Wisconsin is 17-2 against tournament teams this year. ... Wisconsin G Josh Gasser has played 145 minutes in the tournament with only one turnover.