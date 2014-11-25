Preview: Arizona State vs. Alabama

Jonathan Gilling made 39.8 percent of his 3-point attempts during his first three years at Arizona State, but the Denmark native is hotter than a Sun Devil this season. The 6-8 senior tries to help Arizona State salvage a victory in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic when it meets Alabama in Tuesday’s consolation game. Gilling scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range in Arizona State’s 78-73 loss to Maryland on Monday after converting 7-of-13 in his first three contests this season.

The Crimson Tide gave No. 13 Iowa State all it could handle — trailing by three with 2:21 left — before falling 84-74 on Monday. Alabama got a huge performance from 6-6 senior guard Rodney Cooper, who scored 27 points — one shy of his career high — after scoring 22 in the first three games of the season. The Crimson Tide will need more from 6-8 junior forward Shannon Hale, who averaged 12 points and six rebounds in his first three contests before recording nine and three Monday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (3-1): Gilling, who averages 12.5 points per game off the bench, has attempted only five of his 28 shots from inside the arc this season, making three. Bo Barnes, a 6-4 senior guard, scored 17 points on the strength of 5-of-7 shooting from long range against the Terrapins, but the rest of the Sun Devils were 2-of-10. Eric Jacobsen (10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds), a 6-10 junior forward, grabbed seven boards, but Arizona State was outrebounded 34-24 — 13-6 on the offensive end.

ABOUT ALABAMA (3-1): Levi Randolph, a 6-5 senior guard, scored 17 on Monday and was 5-of-5 from the line to improve to 25-of-25 on free throws this season. Randolph reached double figures in scoring for the fourth straight game and leads the Crimson Tide in scoring at 18.8 points per game. Sophomore Jimmie Taylor, a 6-10 forward who was averaging 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds, recorded two points and four rebounds in 17 minutes versus Iowa State.

TIP-INS

1. Gilling, Barnes, Jacobsen and 6-4 junior F Gerry Blakes (14 points — all in the first half) accounted for 66 of the 73 points against Maryland.

2. Alabama on Monday failed to score at least 80 points for the first time this season.

3. The teams haven’t played since the 1988-89 season opener, when Alabama prevailed 84-83 in overtime.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 84, Alabama 83