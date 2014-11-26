Alabama 76, Arizona State 71: Levi Randolph scored 19 of his season-high 28 points in the second half, including the go-ahead basket in the final minute, as the Crimson Tide won the CBE Hall of Fame Classic consolation game in Kansas City, Mo.

Ricky Tarrant scored 21 points for Alabama (4-1), which shot 59 from the field in the second half and was 26-of-29 from the free-throw line - 18-of-19 after the break. Randolph was 8-of-13 from the field and converted all 10 of his free throws to improve to 35-of-35 from the line this season.

Gerry Blakes recorded 21 points on 10-of-20 shooting and nine rebounds for the Sun Devils (3-2), who were hurt by a 14-of-24 performance from the line. Eric Jacobsen registered 13 points and six rebounds, Bo Barnes scored 11 and Jonathan Gilling added 10 for Arizona State.

Randolph capped a 10-0 spurt with a three-point play to give the Crimson Tide a 50-47 lead with 8:07 left, and he scored eight straight Alabama points - the last three on another driving basket and free throw - to put the Tide on top 61-59 with 4:14 to go. After Gilling’s 3-pointer tied it 68-68 with 1:20 left, Randolph converted a baseline floater with 45.8 seconds left, and after Gilling’s airball from well beyond the arc, Alabama went 6-of-6 from the line the final 28.6 seconds.

Blakes, who scored all 14 of his points in the first half of Monday’s 78-73 loss to Maryland, scored nine on 4-of-4 shooting during a 20-8 run which helped Arizona State take a 30-27 halftime lead against Alabama. Rodney Cooper, who scored 27 in Alabama’s 84-74 loss to Iowa State on Monday, scored his first points - a 3-pointer 54 seconds into the second half - before Alabama went 5:38 without a point as the Sun Devils surged ahead by eight.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State was 7-of-23 from 3-point range after making 14-of-27 from beyond the arc Monday. ... Sun Devils PG Kodi Justice (eight points, four assists) left briefly in the second half after suffering a hamstring cramp. ... Arizona State outrebounded Alabama 35-32, including 12-6 on the offensive end.