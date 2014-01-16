Preview: Arizona State at Arizona

Top-ranked Arizona looks to remain unbeaten Thursday when the Wildcats host in-state rival Arizona State, which is coming off a 15-point loss at UCLA. While Arizona is off to the best start in school history, the Sun Devils have been plagued by inconsistent play. Point guard Jahii Carson led Arizona State to a 7-1 start, but the 5-10 sophomore has shot 34.8 percent from the field and averaged 14.4 points and 1.8 assists over the last five games.

Carson is hoping to bounce back from a dismal effort against UCLA last Sunday, when he scored nine points on 4-of-17 shooting in 30 minutes. “(Carson) didn’t play anywhere near his capability and that certainly has a tremendous impact on our team because he’s such a key player for us,” coach Herb Sendek told reporters. The Sun Devils need a huge game from Carson against Arizona, which ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense (56 points per game) while shooting 48.7 percent from the field.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (13-4, 2-2 Pac-12): With Carson drawing most of the media attention, it’s easy to overlook the impact of guard Jermaine Marshall, who is the team’s second-leading scorer (15.6) while shooting 49.2 percent. “He’s one of our conference’s best guards,” Arizona coach Sean Miller told reporters. “Statistically speaking, when Arizona State’s at their best he seems to have a big night. He’s a kid who can score. Not just a shooter but somebody who can score.” The frontline is led by 7-2 center Jordan Bachynski, who has nine double-doubles this season.

ABOUT ARIZONA (17-0, 4-0): Freshman forward Aaron Gordon, named as the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year earlier this week, leads a dominant frontcourt that includes Brandon Ashley, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski. Versatile guard Nick Johnson, who has averaged 13.8 points while shooting 51.4 percent in four career games against the Sun Devils, needs eight points to become the 48th member of Arizona’s 1,000-point club. Johnson plays three different positions and leads the Arizona defense, which has held opponents to 28 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona leads the all-time series 144-80, including a 5-1 mark over the past six games.

2. Arizona State G Shaquielle McKissic is averaging 12.3 points and six rebounds over the past eight games.

3. The Wildcats are 31-7 in Pac-12 games at the McKale Center under Miller.

PREDICTION: Arizona 84, Arizona State 71