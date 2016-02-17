Preview: Arizona State at Arizona

Arizona has won five in a row to move into a tie for the Pac-12 Conference lead and the No. 12 Wildcats can take sole possession of first with another win Wednesday night against visiting Arizona State. The winning streak pulled Arizona even with No. 17 Oregon, which has lost two straight and doesn’t play again until Saturday, but the Ducks still own the tiebreaker based on their 83-75 win against the Wildcats in their only scheduled meeting of the regular season.

The Wildcats opened conference play with a 94-82 win at Arizona State and they’re in much better shape physically, as 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski came off the bench in that game and played limited minutes after missing the previous seven games with a foot injury. Arizona sophomore wing Allonzo Trier scored 20 points in the last game against Arizona State, then missed seven conference games with a broken bone in his hand, but he’s also back with the starting five. The Sun Devils were unable to build on back-to-back wins against Washington State and then-No. 23 USC and lost to UCLA on Sunday, assuring they’ll finish no better than .500 in conference play for the fifth time in the lat six years. The best thing going for Arizona State is 6-foot-7 forward Obinna Oleka, who has surpassed his 9.6 scoring average in nine of the last 10 games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARIZONA (21-5, 9-4 Pac-12): Gabe York lit up the Sun Devils for 22 points the last time they played and he’s been letting the ball fly from long range lately, taking double-digit 3-point attempts in three of the last five games - something he had tried only once before in his career. Kadeem Allen has been slow to recover from a virus and came off the bench in three of the last four games, but Parker Jackson-Cartwright gives the Wildcats a better perimeter shooter to play alongside York and slow the double teams. Mark Tollefsen, a 6-9 stretch forward, isn’t playing as many minutes as he did when Trier was out, but he still showed his effectiveness in 21 reserve minutes against USC on Sunday, scoring 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the 86-78 victory.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (14-12, 4-9): The player the Sun Devils need to worry about is their own Tra Holder, the team’s leading scorer who’s coming off his worst game since November - finishing with five points on 2-for-12 from the floor against UCLA. Holder’s shooting percentage was already sliding and he’s down to 40.6 percent on the season, still a nice jump after shooting 31.7 as a freshman a year ago, including 27.1 over the final nine games. Holder averaged 18 points in the three games games leading up to Sunday and scored 24 the last time out against Arizona, so a big bounce-back game wouldn’t be a surprise either.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona is averaging 26.2 free throws a game, while its opposition is averaging 16.8.

2. Oleka is shooting 90.7 percent from the free throw line in Pac-12 games, tops in the conference.

3. The Sun Devils have been involved in eight games decided by five points or fewer this season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 80, Arizona State 65