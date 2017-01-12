Preview: Arizona State at Arizona

At 4-0, No. 16 Arizona shares the early Pac-12 leadwith Oregon, but it isn’t blessed with a deep rotation with Allonzo Trier’scontinuing suspension. Coach Sean Miller and the Wildcats will continue to workwith what they have Thursday night as they welcome rival Arizona State for avisit.

Miller essentially went with a seven-man rotationin home wins over Utah (66-56) and Colorado (82-73) last week, and that figuresto be the status quo with guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright and big man ChanceComanche serving as the primary fill-ins off the bench. However, the duocombined for only 21 points total in the two games, leaving the majority of theload on the starting five, but Miller has few options at this point. “Ondifferent nights, you hope different guys can step up because when you startgetting into games 20 through 30, you’ve been at it for a while now, and it’snot always going to be the same player every night playing well,” Miller toldthe Arizona Republic earlier this week. “… You’re depending on your reserves,that depth and the quality of your team. Everybody’s important to us. We’vealways done it like that, but this year I feel it’s even more so.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (9-8, 2-2 Pac-12): While theWildcats notched a sweep last week, the Sun Devils settled for a split,clipping Colorado 78-77 before falling to Utah 88-82 on Saturday. Reserve guardTorian Graham (18.3 points), guard Tra Holder (16.8), guard Shannon Evans II(15.6) and forward Obinna Oleka (13.4) are all averaging double digits forArizona State, which ranks third in the Pac-12 in scoring (82.0) but standsninth in field-goal percentage (44.4) and last in scoring defense (82.4points). Oleka is third in the conference in rebounding at 10.4 per game, butthe Sun Devils rank last in the league with a minus-3.2 average reboundingmargin.

ABOUT ARIZONA (15-2, 4-0): Lauri Markkanen, a7-foot freshman from Finland, is pacing the Wildcats with his 15.9-pointaverage and topped the 20-point mark for the first time in nearly two monthsSaturday with 22 against Colorado. Guard Rawle Alkins (12.3 points), center DusanRistic (11.9) and guard Kobi Simmons (11.7) also have double-figure averages forArizona, which has won its four conference games by an average of 15.8 points.Defensively, the Wildcats lead the Pac-12 at 60.8 points allowed per gamewith opponents shooting only 39.1 percent overall and 28.9 percent from 3-pointrange.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won six of the last eight in theseries, including 94-82 and 99-61 victories a season ago.

2. The Wildcats have won 15 straight at home,including a 9-0 mark this season, trailing only Oregon (35) for the longesthome win streak in the conference.

3. Thursday’s game will be only the fourth trueroad game this season for Arizona State, which is 2-1 so far with wins over SanDiego State (74-63) and Stanford (98-93) and a loss at California (81-65).

PREDICTION: Arizona 85, Arizona State 74