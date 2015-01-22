Preview: Arizona State at California

California plays for the first time in eight days on Thursday against visiting Arizona State - and the rest came at an opportune time for Jabari Bird. The 6-6 sophomore guard, who has missed 10 of the last 12 games due to a foot injury, expects to be at full strength as Cal looks to snap its four-game losing streak. The teams are tied with USC for last in the Pac-12, but the Sun Devils are coming off an encouraging 78-72 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Bird’s return should provide a major boost to a Golden Bears offense that clearly needs another scoring option in the lineup. Guard Tyrone Wallace was listed as a Pac-12 Player of the Year candidate early in the season, but he’s shooting 29.1 percent in conference play – including 2-for-19 from 3-point range. He’ll look to get untracked against a Sun Devils team that has won three straight against Cal, including an overtime victory last season in Berkeley.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (9-9, 1-4 Pac-12): Shaquielle McKissic is one of four players averaging in double figures for the Sun Devils, who are playing five of their first seven league games on the road. McKissic and center Eric Jacobsen (team-high 6.7 rebounds) could be key players against Cal’s undermanned frontcourt. Freshman point guard Tra Holder has shown promise while starting the last two games, but he’s shooting 1-for-12 in league play and turning over the ball at an alarming rate.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (11-7, 1-4): While Wallace has struggled in league play, guard Jordan Mathews is averaging 21 points and shooting 54.3 percent from beyond the arc through five games. Forward David Kravish, who is the only player in school history with at least 1,000 points, 800 rebounds and 200 blocks, sits one block shy of tying Michael Stewart’s school record of 207. The 6-10 senior has averaged 10 points and 4.8 rebounds in four career games against the Sun Devils.

TIP-INS

1. Cal F Dwight Tarwater is 7-for-13 from 3-point range over his last four games.

2. Arizona State’s bench is averaging 26.6 points, led by F Jonathan Gilling (7.8).

3. Wallace has averaged 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in three career games against Arizona State.

PREDICTION: California 69, Arizona State 65