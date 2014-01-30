(Updated: RECASTS second note)

Arizona State 89, California 78 (OT): Jahii Carson scored 11 of his game-high 29 points in overtime and Jermaine Marshall added 22 as the Sun Devils posted an impressive road win over the Golden Bears.

Shaquielle McKissic added 12 points for Arizona State (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12), which won its third straight by outscoring California 17-6 in the extra period. Carson contributed seven assists to help the Sun Devils hand California its first home loss in 11 games.

Justin Cobbs paced California (14-7, 5-3) with 21 points while Tyrone Wallace matched his career high with 20 points along with six rebounds. David Kravish had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Bears, who shot 3-for-11 in overtime and lost their third straight following a six-game winning streak.

California used an 18-5 run to pull ahead 72-69 with 26 seconds left in regulation before Marshall hit a 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining to force overtime. Marshall made eight of his 13 shots, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Richard Solomon had eight points, 13 rebounds and a career-high six assists for California, which trailed 42-30 at the half. The lead ballooned to 48-32 early in the second half before Wallace scored 12 points during a 14-5 run to help California cut the deficit to 53-46 with just under 14 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State C Jordan Bachynski, who entered the game leading the nation in blocked shots with 88, had four points and one block before fouling out with 3:15 left in overtime. ¦ Arizona State moved into a three-way tie with California and Washington for third place in the Pac-12 behind top-ranked Arizona and UCLA. ¦ The Golden Bears were 12-of-20 from the foul line compared to 24-of-33 for Arizona State.