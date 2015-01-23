Arizona State 79, California 44: Bo Barnes matched his career high with 17 points and Kodi Justice added a career-high 16 as the visiting Sun Devils handed the Golden Bears their fifth straight loss.

Savon Goodman collected nine points and seven rebounds while Eric Jacobsen had nine points and five boards for Arizona State (10-9, 2-4 Pac-12), which shot 48.1 percent and recorded its fourth straight victory over Cal. Justice was 4-of-4 from 3-point range to help the Sun Devils win their second in a row following a four-game losing streak.

Jordan Mathews led Cal (11-8, 1-5) with 11 points, David Kravish added eight, and Tyrone Wallace contributed seven points and seven rebounds. The Golden Bears, playing for the first time in eight days, posted a season-low point total while committing 19 turnovers and shooting 33.3 percent – including 2-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Cal was held scoreless for a stretch of 13:02 late in the opening half and trailed 34-13 at the break on 4-of-17 shooting. The Golden Bears posted their season-low point total for a half and continued to struggle after intermission as Jonathan Gilling drained a 3-pointer with just under 14 minutes left to extend the lead to 49-21.

The Sun Devils cruised to victory despite a quiet game by leading scorer Shaquielle McKissic, who tallied two points on 1-of-6 shooting along with four rebounds and four steals. Cal coach Cuonzo Martin inserted Jabari Bird and Dwight Tarwater into the starting lineup, but the duo was held scoreless and shot a combined 0-of-7 from the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cal’s bench was outscored 16-0 in the first half and 48-18 overall. … Gilling had five points and five rebounds for the Sun Devils, who came in ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage defense. … Wallace was 0-of-6 from the field and is shooting 27.2 percent in league play.