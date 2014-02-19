Preview: Arizona State at Colorado

With only two teams ranked in the USA Today Top 25 poll, the Pac-12 isn’t enjoying it’s strongest season, which makes Wednesday’s contest between Arizona State and host Colorado even more critical for the teams’ NCAA Tournament aspirations. Arizona State is tied for third in the conference - one-half game in front of the fifth-place Buffaloes - after its 69-66 double-overtime victory over No. 4 Arizona on Friday, while Colorado is coming off an 83-74 win at USC on Sunday. First-place Arizona appears guaranteed for a spot in the Tournament, and with No. 25 UCLA sitting second, there may not be enough room on the Big Dance floor for both the Sun Devils and Buffaloes.

Colorado, which is 5-5 since losing star guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a season-ending knee injury Jan. 12, also will have revenge on its mind after Arizona State crushed the Buffaloes 72-51 on Jan. 25. The Sun Devils are riding a three-game winning streak, but according to senior Jordan Bachynski, none of it matters yet - especially Friday’s emotional victory over its rival and Arizona State’s signature win of the 2013-14 season. “I don’t know if relief is the right word, because if we don’t take care of business over the next couple weeks, we won’t get to the Tournament,” the 7-2 center told reporters. “We can’t let this win get to our head.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (19-6, 8-4 Pac-12): The Sun Devils have vaulted themselves into the NCAA Tournament conversation by winning six of their last seven games, and a healthy Jermaine Marshall has been at the center of the resurgence. The senior guard, who scored 29 points against Arizona to clinch Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, has averaged 22 in his last five games - well above his 16.2 season number - since returning to full strength following a groin injury, and forms a potent backcourt with sophomore Jahii Carson (team-leading 18.9 points). “Jermaine was just incredible,” coach Herb Sendek said after the Arizona game.

ABOUT COLORADO (19-7, 8-5): The Buffaloes have won four of their last five games and are hitting their best stride as they become more comfortable without Dinwiddie, Colorado’s leading scorer and top perimeter defender. One player who has stepped up his game in Dinwiddie’s absence is sophomore forward Xavier Johnson (12 points, 6.1 rebounds), who has averaged 16.9 points in his last eight contests. The Buffaloes should be deeper as freshman forward Wesley Gordon (6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds) is expected to be closer to full strength after missing two games and playing only 11 minutes against USC because of an ankle injury.

TIP-INS

1. Bachynski, the Pac-12 all-time leader in blocked shots with 296, leads the country with 4.6 per game after recording eight against Arizona.

2. Colorado, which is 6-0 in Pac-12 games decided by less than 10 points, is trying for its fourth consecutive 20-win season, which would be a school record.

3. The Sun Devils play four of their final six games on the road while the Buffaloes finish with three contests away from home after hosting Arizona on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Colorado 74, Arizona State 72