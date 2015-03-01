Preview: Arizona State at Colorado

Arizona State and Colorado served as mere speed bumps for their NCAA Tournament-bound opponents on Thursday. Three days later, both teams will attempt to overcome blowout losses to the top two teams in the Pac-12 when the Sun Devils eye a sweep of the Buffaloes in their final regular-season road game. Arizona State began conference play with a 0-4 record before shooting 55.3 percent – including 10-of-20 beyond the arc – in a 78-72 win over Colorado on Jan. 17.

That triumph proved to be a jolt to the Sun Devils as they were victorious in six of their next nine contests before getting pummeled 83-41 in Utah for their most lopsided setback since 1998. The Buffaloes didn’t fare any better at home against Pac-12-leading Arizona, falling 82-54 to match their largest margin of defeat this season. “I’m sick of the way we’re playing. The world doesn’t owe us anything, we have to go out and get what we earn. Right now, we’re not earning the scholarships we’re on or the paychecks we get,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said as his team lost for the sixth time in seven games.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (15-13, 7-8 Pac-12): The Sun Devils were virtually inept on offense against the Utes, committing more turnovers and getting more shots blocked (10 apiece) in the first half alone than they could score points (nine) in the opening 20 minutes. “Obviously, there’s not a whole lot to say; Utah was just tremendous in every facet of the game and we were not. There’s not a whole lot of value in trying to dissect it any more than that,” Arizona State coach Herb Sendek told The Arizona Republic. The team’s 28 percent shooting and 41 points were season lows and the second-worst marks in nine seasons under Sendek.

ABOUT COLORADO (12-15, 5-10): Askia Booker (16.9 points) was the only Buffalo to finish in double figures on Thursday with 14 points, but was not exempt from Boyle’s postgame frustration. “There has to be a belief that (Booker) has in his team and his teammates have in him and I’m not sure it’s there. … I don’t think that there is one guy that I can look at and say that he played well. Not one,” Boyle said. Josh Scott tied a career high with four rejections against Arizona, allowing him to become the fifth player in school history to record 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 100 blocks in a career.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado’s five losses at home are its most since 2008-09.

2. Arizona State has outrebounded its opponents 192-136 over the last five contests, including 70-32 on the offensive end.

3. The Sun Devils have won four of the last five meetings against the Buffaloes, who have shot 26.3 percent beyond the arc in those games.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 69, Colorado 62