Preview: Arizona State at Connecticut

The defending NCAA Tournament champions fell short of a second straight March miracle in the American Athletic Conference tournament and will not get the chance to defend their title. Instead, No. 4 seed Connecticut will begin its march to an NIT title when it hosts No. 5 seed Arizona State in an opening round matchup on Wednesday. The Sun Devils only managed two road wins during the regular season.

The Huskies won the AAC tournament and swept through the NCAA Tournament behind Shabazz Napier last season but had their 2015 bid fall short with a 62-54 loss to SMU in Sunday’s AAC championship game. Connecticut and Arizona State are taking part in an experiment the NCAA is running, with the NIT moving from a 35-second shot clock down to a 30-second clock. “You want games to be wide open a little bit more,” UConn coach Kevin Ollie told the Hartford Courant of the new shot clock. “You don’t want to turn on the TV and it’s 40-40 with two minutes to go, I don’t think anybody wants to see that.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (17-15): The Sun Devils’ road woes extended to the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, where they were bounced in their opening game 67-64 by No. 12 seed USC. Arizona State squandered a 14-point, second-half lead in that setback and has not won away from its home arena in over a month. Arizona State, which went to the NCAA Tournament last season, is making its 13th trip to the NIT and extending the career of senior leading scorer Shaq McKissic, who averages 12 points but has put up 19.5 in the last four contests.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (20-14): Ryan Boatright tried to do his best impression of former Huskies scoring point guards Kemba Walker and Napier with a conference tournament win and a run through the NCAA but was held to seven points on 1-of-12 shooting against SMU on Sunday. “It’s UConn. This is Connecticut,” Boatright told the Hartford Courant, “and no matter what we’re playing in or what we’re doing, we win games, we win championships. Whether it’s the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, we’re going in to win it.” Boatright went 1-of-9 from 3-point range against SMU, snapping a string of at least two made 3-pointers in eight straight games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. UConn G Rodney Purvis scored 29 points on Sunday and is averaging 17.6 in the last five games.

2. Sun Devils F Savon Goodman is 21-of-32 from the floor over the last four games.

3. Huskies F Daniel Hamilton is 6-of-31 from the field in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 63, Arizona State 59