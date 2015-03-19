(Updated: UPDATES with next opponent in graph 2)

Arizona State 68, Connecticut 61: Shaquielle McKissic led the way with 22 points as the fifth-seeded Sun Devils knocked off the host Huskies in the first round of the NIT.

Savon Goodman added 14 points and nine rebounds for Arizona State (18-15), which visits Richmond in the next round. Eric Jacobsen scored 12 points and Gerry Blakes had 10 for the Sun Devils, who shot 51.9 percent from the field.

Rodney Purvis collected 19 points and five steals for fourth-seeded Connecticut (20-15), which was missing leading scorer Ryan Boatright due to a shoulder injury. Daniel Hamilton scored 16 points and Terrence Samuel chipped in 10 as the defending NCAA Tournament champion Huskies had their season come to an end.

UConn trailed 48-34 with less than 13 minutes left before Hamilton and Purvis combined for 16 points and Omar Calhoun capped a 25-11 burst with a 3-pointer that knotted it at 59 with 2:42 to play. McKissic responded with a 3-pointer to put Arizona State back in front and the Sun Devils held the Huskies without a field goal the rest of the way.

McKissic scored five points in a 10-0 run ending the first half that sent Arizona State into the half with a 37-24 lead. McKissic buried a 3-pointer and Tra Holder followed with a layup to push the advantage to 16 points just over two minutes into the second period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boatright injured his left shoulder in the American Athletic Conference championship game and the senior did not respond well enough to two days of treatment to be able to play in his final home game. … McKissic, who entered the game averaging 12 points, has gone over 20 points in three of his last four games. … Huskies starting C Amida Brimah went scoreless on 0-of-3 shooting and did not record a rebound.