Preview: Arizona State vs. Creighton

Two of the top scorers in the country square off Thursday when Creighton’s Doug McDermott meets Arizona State’s Jahii Carson in the Wooden Legacy at Cal State Fullerton’s Titan Gym. McDermott, the nation’s leading returning scorer, has led 18th-ranked Creighton to a 4-0 start while averaging 27.5 points and shooting 55.1 percent. Carson has been just as sharp while averaging a team-high 23 points and 5.4 assists for the Sun Devils, who are off to their first 6-0 start since 1980-81.

Crieghton is preparing for its first real test after posting an average margin of victory of 21.5 points in wins over Alcorn State, UMKC, Saint Joseph’s and Tulsa. The Sun Devils, who have recorded impressive victories over UNLV and Marquette during their season-opening six-game win streak, average 84.8 points while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. The winner advances to face either Charleston or San Diego State on Friday, while the loser will play in Friday’s consolation round.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CREIGHTON (4-0): McDermott, who is 11-of-22 from 3-point range, became the first Creighton player since Cyril Baptiste in 1969-1970 to open the season with four straight 20-point performances when he scored 33 in Saturday’s 82-72 win over Tulsa. The 6-8 senior forward is also averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bluejays, who were picked to finish third in the Big East Conference preseason poll. The key player against Arizona State might be 6-11 center Will Artino, who is averaging 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds but faces a tough matchup with Sun Devils 7-2 center Jordan Bachynski.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (6-0): Carson, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, scored 40 points in an 86-80 win at UNLV and 23 in a two-point win over Marquette on Monday. “He has the amazing trait of performing his best when the lights are the brightest,” said coach Herb Sendek. “The bigger the stage, the bigger the moment, he seems to have a special ability to rise to that occasion. He’s almost unflappable.” Bachynski, averaging 14 points and 11.8 rebounds, recorded one of his seven blocks at the buzzer to secure the win against Marquette.

TIP-INS

1. McDermott scored 29 points in Creighton’s 87-73 win over Arizona State in the finals of the 2012 Las Vegas Invitational.

2. Opponents are shooting 26.7 percent from 3-point range against the Sun Devils.

3. Creighton is 14-0 in regular-season tournaments over the past two years.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 87, Creighton 83