No. 18 Creighton 88, Arizona State 60: Doug McDermott scored 27 points and Devin Brooks added a career-high 23 as the Bluejays routed the previously unbeaten Sun Devils in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy.

Brooks made nine of his 11 shots from the field and went 4-for-4 from 3-point range to lead Creighton (5-0), which will face San Diego State in Friday’s semifinals, while Arizona State faces the College of Charleston in the consolation bracket. The Bluejays shot 53.4 percent from the field and forced 13 turnovers.

Jahii Carson led the Sun Devils (6-1) with 15 points while Jermaine Marshall and Richie Edwards added 12 apiece. The much-anticipated duel between McDermott and Carson failed to materialize as Creighton took control early and led by double figures for the entire second half.

Creighton shot 55.2 percent from the field and led 45-31 at the break before Arizona State mounted a brief charge early in the second half. Shaquielle McKissic’s basket capped an 11-0 run and cut the deficit to 52-41 with 16:11 remaining, but Creighton quickly regained control.

Brooks, a junior college transfer from Harlem, N.Y., scored seven straight points to put the Bluejays ahead by 19 with just under 14 minutes to play. The 6-2 guard also provided solid defense against Carson, who entered the game averaging 23 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Creighton improved to 15-0 in regular-season tournaments over the past two years. … McDermott, who made all 10 of his free-throw attempts, scored 29 points in Creighton’s 87-73 win over Arizona State in the finals of the 2012 Las Vegas Invitational. … Arizona State shot 37.9 percent from the field and missed 19 of its 26 shots from 3-point range.