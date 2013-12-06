Preview: Arizona State at DePaul

Jordan Bachynski’s hot start has helped drive Arizona State to seven wins in its first nine games, and the Sun Devils travel to DePaul on Friday looking to continue a strong early-season start. Bachynski is shooting 67.6 percent from the field while averaging 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.1 blocks, giving the Sun Devils another key offensive weapon to go with sophomore scorer Jahii Carson. The Blue Demons snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday, putting five players in double figures and cranking up their defensive intensity in a victory over Oregon State.

DePaul will need a similar effort on defense to slow Carson, last year’s Pac-12 freshman of the year who is averaging 20.2 points and 5.1 assists, and already has a 40-point game this season. Carson could be slowed by a sprained right ankle sustained Sunday in a 60-57 loss to Miami (Fla.), the Sun Devils’ second loss in three games following a 6-0 start. DePaul’s Cleveland Melvin and Brandon Young each are shooting above 53 percent from the field while combining to average 33.7 points per contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (7-2): Bachynski ranks fifth nationally in blocks per game and his seven double-doubles to tie Kentucky’s Julius Randle for first in the country. Carson is shooting 50.4 percent from the field and leads the Pac-12 in field goals made and total points, but scored just eight points on 2-of-14 shooting Sunday. The Sun Devils rank in the top five nationally in made 3-pointers (second), blocks (third) and assists (fifth).

ABOUT DEPAUL (4-3): Melvin and Young are the offensive catalysts, but freshman Billy Garrett Jr. is emerging as a key contributor. Garrett posted his first career double-double in the Oregon State victory, scoring 15 points with 10 assists. DePaul, playing in its inaugural season in the Big East, ranks second in the conference in 3-point shooting at 39.5 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State G Jermaine Marshall, a Penn State transfer who ranked sixth in the Big Ten in scoring a season ago, is averaging 14.2 points.

2. Melvin has 28 career games of 20 or more points.

3. DePaul won at Arizona State last season, and leads the all-time series 4-1.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 83, DePaul 77